'Waited a while!' - Paul Mullin reacts after making victorious Wrexham return against Doncaster thanks to dramatic Elliot Lee winner

Paul Mullin returned to action after a prolonged injury layoff as Wrexham registered a dramatic win over Doncaster.

Mullin returned from injury

Thanked Elliot Lee for late winner

Wrexham beat Doncaster 2-1

WHAT HAPPENED? Mullin suffered a punctured lung during a pre-season game against Manchester United which kept him out of action until Saturday. The star striker started on the bench against Doncaster and came on as a substitute in the 60th minute of the game. The Red Dragons took the lead via Luke Young's strike in the 37th minute before Modou Faal equalised for the visitors. Elliot Lee then scored a late winner to seal crucial three points for Phil Parkinson's side.

Paul Mullin thanked Lee for his all-important winner that marked the striker's victorious return to action. The striker shared a video as his Instagram story of him applauding the Wrexham fans and wrote: "Waited a while for that! Thanks to Elliot Lee for making it possible."

Article continues below

@paulmullin12/IG

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With the win on Saturday, Wrexham are now unbeaten in their last six League Two matches and are currently seventh in the league table.

WHAT NEXT? The Red Dragons will next face Grimsby Town in League Two on September 16.