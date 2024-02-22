Sparta Prague vs Galatasaray: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Europa League match between Sparta Prague and Galatasaray, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Thursday, Sparta Prague will be tasked to overturn their 3-2 loss at Galatasaray in the first leg of their Europa League knockout round play-offs last week.

The Lions' win at RAMS Park was complimented by a 3-0 domestic league victory against Ankaragucu, while Brian Priske's men would hope to do one better than their 2-1 Czech Liga win over Slovan Liberec at the weekend.

Sparta Prague vs Galatasaray kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: epet ARENA

The UEFA Europa League match between Sparta Prague and Galatasaray will be played at epet ARENA in Prague, Czechia.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Thursday, February 22, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Sparta Prague vs Galatasaray online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 6 in the UK, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Team news & squads

Sparta Prague team news

Priske will be forced to replace Matej Rynes, as the midfielder was sent off in the first leg, while Ladislav Krejci and Veljko Birmancevic also face a ban after picking their milestone yellow cards.

Meanwhile, Jan Kuchta should start from the onset after featuring as a late substitute in the Slovan Liberec win.

Sparta Prague possible XI: Vindahl; Vitik, Vydra, Panak; Preciado, Kairinen, Laci, Zeleny; Karabec, Kuchta, Olatunji

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vindahl, Vorel, Surovcik Defenders: Vitik, Sorensen, Panak, Vydra, Zeleny, Preciado, Wiesner, Mejdr, Vindheim Midfielders: Solbakken, Laci, Kairinen, Sadilek, Pavelka, Karabec, Sevcik, Haraslin, Pesek Forwards: Kuchta, Tuci, Olatunji

Galatasaray team news

Gala boss Okan Buruk will remain without January signing Serge Aurier on account of a back injury, with Tanguy Ndombele and Kaan Ayhan sidelined with muscle injuries.

Hakim Ziyech is a doubt due to a thigh injury, while Victor Nelsson is suspended after the red he saw in the first leg.

Galatasaray possible XI: Muslera; Ayhan, Sanchez, Bardakci, Kutlu; Demirbay, Torreira; B. Yilmaz, Mertens, Zaha; Icardi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Muslera, Guvenc, J. Yilmaz Defenders: Sanchez, Bardakci, Yesilyurt, Kohn, Bulbul Midfielders: Torreira, Aydin, E. Akman, Oliveira, Demirbay, Kutlu, H. Akman, Akturkoglu, Tete, Ziyech, B. Yilmaz Forwards: Mertens, Icardi, Demiroglu, Zaha

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Sparta Prague and Galatasaray across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 15, 2024 Galatasaray 3-2 Sparta Prague UEFA Europa League

