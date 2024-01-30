Paris FC Women vs Chelsea Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Champions League match between Paris FC and Chelsea FC Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will take on Paris in the final group stage game of the UEFA Women's Champions League at the Sebastien Charlety Stadium on Tuesday. The English team is top of Group D and have already qualified for the knockout stage whereas Paris, who are third, cannot afford to lose the game on the final group matchday.

Chelsea are unbeaten in the group and will be looking to wrap up the group stage with a 100 per cent record. They will be confident due to their six-game unbeaten run and their opponents have not managed to string two wins together since mid-December. The last meeting between these two ended in a 4-1 win for the team from London, with Sam Kerr picking up a hat-trick.

Paris FC vs Chelsea FC Women kick-off time

Date: January 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 5.45 pm GMT Venue: Sebastien Charlety Stadium

The match will be played at the Sebastien Charlety Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 5.45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Paris FC vs Chelsea FC Women online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports and DAZN in the UK. Match highlights will be available on these platforms and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Paris FC team news

Paris will hope to field a similar lineup that recently beat Le Havre 2-0 to win the Coupe de France. They have no fresh injury concerns and must win the final fixture of the group stage to stand a chance of getting into the knockout stage.

Paris FC possible XI: Nnadozie, Soyer, Sissoko, Ould Hocine, Bogaert, Thiney, Corboz, Le Mouël, Dufour, Matéo, Ribadeira.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Marques, Nnadozie, Flagellat, Pouplet Defenders: Hocine, Bogaert, Greboval, Sissoko, Soyer, Sidibe Midfielders: Korosec, Hunter, Fleury, Corboz, Mateo, Dufour, Le Mouel, Traore, Khaled, Bettoumi Forwards: Bourdieu, Thiney, N'Dongala, Ribadeira, Bussy

Chelsea FC Women team news

Chelsea's injury lists ahead of this game remain similar to that of recent weeks as defensive players Millie Bright and Aniek Nouwen, along with midfielder Kateřina Svitková, and forwards Catarina Macario and Sam Kerr are all unavailable due to fitness issues.

Having already secured a place in the knockout stage, the Women's Super League team could be tempted to rotate their lineup for this clash.

Chelsea Women possible XI: Hampton; Perisset, Buchanan, Carter, Charles; Cuthbert, Nusken; Rytting Kaneryd, James, Reiten; Fishel.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Musovic, Hampton, Berger Defenders: Perisset, Mjelde, Carter, Charles, Lawrence, Nouwen, Buchanan Midfielders: Cuthbert, Ingle, Nusken, Fleming, Kaneryd Forwards: James, Kerr, Beever-Jones, Kirby, Fishelcan

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition November 2023 Chelsea 4-1 Paris Champions League

