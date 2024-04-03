Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Coupe de France match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aiming to take another step closer to claiming their 15th Coupe de France trophy, Paris Saint-Germain will welcome Rennes to Parc des Princes for a semi-final contest on Wednesday night.

The Parisians returned to action following the March international break with a comfy 2-0 win at Marseille over the weekend, as goals from Portuguese duo Vitinha and Goncalo Ramos helped Luis Enrique's side maintain their 12-point gap over second-placed Brest last time out.

The focus now turns to their Coupe de France run, having beaten Revel, Orleans, Brest, and Nice in the earlier rounds to punch their ticket in the final four.

Rennes, meanwhile, suffered defeat at relegation-threatened Strasbourg. The visitors are looking to clinch a major trophy for the first time since they won the Coupe de France in 2019. Les Renais have beaten inferior opposition in Guingamp, Sochaux, and Le Puy to reach the semi-finals of this year's competition.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:10 pm BST Venue: Parc des Princes

PSG will welcome Rennes to Parc des Princes on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 9:10 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes online - TV channels & live streams

The Coupe de France semi-final encounter between PSG and Rennes will not be available to watch in the UK.

Team news & squads

Paris Saint-Germain team news

PSG are still light of options at the back, with both Presnel Kimpembe and club captain Marquinhos sidelined due to Achilles tendon injuries. Bradley Barcola (hamstring) and Layvin Kurzawa (back) are out of action until the middle of April.

Paris Saint-Germain possible XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Pereira, Beraldo, Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz, Dembele; Mbappe, Muani

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas, Letellier Defenders: Marquinhos, Beraldo, Hernandez, Hakimi, Mukiele Midfielders: Ugarte, Pereira, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz, Soler, E. Mbappe, Lee, Mayulu Forwards: K. Mbappe, Asensio, Kolo Muani, Ramos, Dembele, Barcola

Rennes team news

Rennes have no new injury worries to deal with following their loss at Strasbourg, but head coach Julien Stephan is set to make some changes to the starting XI that didn't fare well last time out.

After starting on the bench on Sunday, leading scorer Kalimuendo-Muinga is expected to be drafted back into the side, with 18-year-old Desire Doue likely to make way.

Rennes possible XI: Mandanda; G Doue, Wooh, Theate, Omari; Matusiwa, Santamaria, Bourigeaud; Gouiri, Terrier; Kalimuendo-Muinga

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mandanda, Gallon, Lembet Defenders: Seidu, Wooh, Theate, Truffert, Belocian, Omari, Doué Midfielders: Le Fée, Doué, Bourigeaud, Blas, Rieder, Matusiwa, Santamaria Forwards: Gouiri, Salah, Kalimuendo, Terrier, Yıldırım, Lambourde

Head-to-Head Record

Date Fixture & Result Competition February 25, 2024 Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Stade Rennais Ligue 1 October 9, 2023 Stade Rennais 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 March 19, 2023 Paris Saint-Germain 0-2 Stade Rennais Ligue 1 January 16, 2023 Stade Rennais 1-0 Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 February 12, 2022 Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 Stade Rennais Ligue 1

