Paris Saint-Germain sign former Man Utd midfielder Herrera

The 29-year-old finished a five year spell at Old Trafford at the end of the 2018-19 campaign and is now set to play for the Ligue 1 champions

have confirmed the signing of former and midfielder Ander Herrera.

The 29-year-old, who spent five seasons with the Red Devils after arriving from , made 189 appearances and won the , and during his stay at Old Trafford.

Although he was limited to just 28 appearances in his final year at United, the Premier League side hoped to extend his deal but were unable to reach an agreement with the Spain international, allowing him to leave for free when his contract expired.

Reports linking Herrera to a switch to PSG emerged in April and intensified once his departure was confirmed the following month.

And the champions have acted on their interest by luring him to Parc des Princes with a five-year contract.

"Paris Saint-Germain is the greatest club in . It keeps on improving and competes to win every possible title," he told the club's website.

"I was looking forward to coming to Paris and to wearing those colors. I hope to continue to make history with the club!

"Joining this club is an amazing feeling. I also love the city. Paris is the most beautiful city in the world. I promise three things: work, professionalism and passion. I also promise to improve my French because I think that the language is very important for the team’s communication.”

Herrera is PSG's second signing of the summer, following Pablo Sarabia, who joined from Sevilla in a €20 million deal.

Thomas Tuchel's side have already waved goodbye to Lassana Diarra and Adrien Rabiot, while Leandro Paredes has been linked with a move away despite only joining from Zenit in January.

Meanwhile, he is the second first-team player to leave United this summer, as Antonio also departed as a free agent, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team have signed Aaron Wan-Bissaka from and Daniel James from thus far.