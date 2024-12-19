How to watch today's Panathinaikos vs Dinamo Minsk Europa Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Conference League match between Panathinaikos and Dinamo Minsk, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aiming to push their way to the Conference League knockout phase playoffs, Panathinaikos and Dinamo Minsk will face off at Olympiako Stadio Spyros Louis on Thursday.

The Greens cannot advance to the round of 16 automatically, but a point can see them enter the play-offs, while the Belarusian outfit will have to gather three points in order to stand a chance to qualify for the knockouts.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Panathinaikos vs Dinamo Minsk online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Conference League match between Panathinaikos and Dinamo Minsk will be available to watch live on Discovery+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Panathinaikos vs Dinamo Minsk kick-off time

Conference League - Conference League Athens Olympic Stadium

The UEFA Conference League match between Panathinaikos and Dinamo Minsk will be played at Olympiako Stadio Spyros Louis in Marousi, Athens, Greece.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Thursday, December 19, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Panathinaikos team news

Without Andraz Sporar, Panathinaikos boss Rui Vitoria is likely to deploy a front three of Tete, Fotis Ioannidis and Filip Duricic.

Defender Bart Schenkeveld is also ruled out, so Tin Jedvaj and Sverrir Ingi Ingason are set to marshal the backline; with Anastasios Bakasetas, Willian Arao and Nemanja Maksimovic leading through the middle.

Dinamo Minsk team news

Goalkeeper Fedor Lapukhov is likely to be shielded by the centre-back pair of Roman Begunov and Aleksei Gavrilovich.

Vladislav Kalinin, Daniil Kulikov and Nikita Demchenko could continue in midfield, while forward Raymond Adeola is expected to be supported by Pavel Sedko and Dmitri Podstrelov from the wide areas.

