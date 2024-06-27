This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Copa America
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Panama vs USMNT: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Copa AmericaUSAPanama vs USAPanama

How to watch the Copa America match between Panama and USA, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Panama will take on United States (USMNT) in their second group game of the Copa America 2024 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday.

USMNT won their tournament opener 2-0 against Bolivia whereas Panama succumbed to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Uruguay. The USMNT will be confident of progressing to the knockouts in the tournament and a win in this second matchday will be crucial in getting there.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Panama vs USMNT kick-off time

Date:June 27, 2024
Kick-off time:11 pm BST
Venue:Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The match will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 11 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Panama vs USMNT online - TV channels & live streams

Premier Sports 1Watch here

The match and its highlights will be shown live on Premier Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Panama team news

Michael Murillo scored the only goal in Panama's defeat against Uruguay, making it his eighth goal for the national team.

With no fresh injury concerns, Panama will need to be at their best to spring a surprise against the favourites USMNT.

Panama possible XI: Mosquera; Murillo, Farina, Cordoba, Miller, Davis; Rodriguez, Welch, Carrasquilla, Barcenas; Fajardo.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Mosquera, Mejía, Samudio
Defenders:Anderson, Córdoba, Davis, Anderson, Murillo, Blackman, Fariña, Miller, Valencia, Harvey, Cummings
Midfielders:Carrasquilla, Martínez, Rodríguez, Bárcenas, Welch, Góndola, Ayarza, Yanis, Lenis
Forwards:Díaz, Fajardo, Guerrero

USMNT team news

Folarin Balogun has netted his fourth goal for the national team and should be starting the second game as well.

Christian Pulisic joined Eric Wynalda and Clint Dempsey as the third American to score in five different competitions. He remains the key player for the USMNT in the final third.

USMNT predicted XI: Turner; Scally, Ream, Richards, A. Robinson; Reyna, Musah, McKennie; Weah, Balogun, Pulisic.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Turner, Horvath, Johnson
Defenders:Carter-Vickers, Richards, Robinson, Ream, Moore, M. Robinson, Scally, Lund, McKenzie
Midfielders:Adams, Musah, Reyna, McKennie, de la Torre, Cardoso, Tillman
Forwards:Pepi, Pulisic, Aaronson, Wright, Balogun, Weah, Sargent

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
13/07/23United States 1 - 1 P PanamaGold Cup
28/03/22United States 5 - 1 PanamaWorld Cup qualifier
11/10/21Panama 1 - 0 United StatesWorld Cup qualifier
17/11/20United States 6 - 2 PanamaFriendly
27/06/19Panama 0 - 1 United StatesGold Cup

Useful links

