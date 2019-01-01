Oxlade-Chamberlain signs new four-year Liverpool contract

The England midfielder has fought back from knee surgery to earn himself a new extension at Anfield

have announced midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has signed a new long-term deal with the Anfield club.

While Liverpool did not announce the duration of the extension, Goal can confirm the international, who joined the club at the 2017 transfer deadline from , has now committed his future to the European champions until 2023.

“I’m really, really excited - it’s been in the pipeline for a little while, so it’s nice to finally get it done and just extend my time here, which I am really looking forward to,” Oxlade-Chamberlain told Liverpool's official website.

“I feel like I missed out on a year, which I obviously did, so it’s really exciting for me to be able to sign. It’s something that I feel is an opportunity to give that year back and make up for lost time – and hopefully put in some good performances to make amends for not being around last year.”

“You’ve got to count your blessings every time you get an opportunity like this, you don’t get the chance to play for Liverpool Football Club every day. I am really excited to be able to extend my time here.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp also voiced his pleasure at seeing Oxlade-Chamberlain sign a new contract.

“When I heard Ox had signed his new contract with us, I am sure my emotions were the same as every Liverpool fan hearing the news tonight – absolutely delighted," Klopp told the club's website.

“This is because an absolutely outstanding player and person has shown his belief and commitment to our project here and it’s a deal I think makes sense on both sides."

✍️🔴@Alex_OxChambo has signed a new long-term deal with the Reds 🙌 pic.twitter.com/xLw0AZlOJs — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 22, 2019

The midfielder made his first Premier League start since the 2017-18 season last Saturday against , having made his recovery from a serious knee injury that cost him a year of football.

Oxlade-Chamberlain made the move to Anfield for a reported €38 million (£34.4m/$42.1m) in August 2017, and though he suffered through an initial slow start for the club, he proved key in the second-half of his debut season.

The 26-year-old scored three goals and added seven assists in the Premier League, as well as an additional two goals in the as Oxlade-Chamberlain, as he helped Liverpool fill the gap left behind by Philippe Coutinho's midseason departure.

However, while an important part in Liverpool's run to the Champions League final that season, he was unable to take part, having gone down with a torn anterior cruciate ligament, while rupturing his lateral collateral ligament and damaging medial ligament in the semi-final against .

The injury not only denied Oxlade-Chamberlain the chance to compete in the final against , but also an opportunity with England in the 2018 World Cup in .

Oxlade-Chamberlain made his initial return toward the end of last season, coming on as a substitute against , a year and two days after he suffered his injury. The midfielder would make another appearance off the bench before the end of the campaign.

After a full pre-season, Oxlade-Chamberlain made his first start since April 2018 when he was named in Jurgen Klopp's XI for the Uefa Super Cup against and then received another start against Southampton, going 89 minutes in the victory.

Liverpool, who have won their first two Premier League games of the season, look to continue their perfect start to the season against Oxlade-Chamberlain's old club Arsenal on Saturday.