'Our confidence was on the floor' - Pochettino blames Bayern battering for poor form as VAR goal rescues Spurs

The Argentine pointed out that his team haven't suffered a defeat such as the 7-2 before and admits they are still recovering from the humbling

boss Mauricio Pochettino suggested that his charges were still feeling the effects of a bruising defeat against after they rescued a VAR-assisted draw late on against on Saturday.

Coming off a 7-2 thrashing at the hands of the giants and also falling 3-0 to , the international break was very much welcome for Spurs.

But any hopes that they would come back from the recess refreshed were banished just six minutes in when Abdoulaye Doucoure fired Watford into the lead.

Not until the final moments did Spurs fight back, with Dele Alli netting a late equaliser amid no little controversy.

The international appeared to commit a foul before scoring and Tottenham's VAR decision big screen initially signalled No Goal, before revising the decision.

Pochettino did speak about the technology incident, but also signalled the importance of Saturday's underwhelming draw.

“The performance wasn’t great, but when you concede an early goal it is always tough, it is a difficult situation," the Argentine told reporters after the final whistle.

"The atmosphere wasn’t in the way you love to play, it wasn’t the best. It is not easy, when I was a professional footballer in this type of situation it was always difficult.”

“For me [that goal] is the first step to build our confidence. The other day a friend said to me that in five years it’s the first time we’ve recieved a knock like that 7-2 and it’s a new thing for us and the players.

"I have to say that in the last 20 minutes our fans were amazing and pushed us on.”

Watford's Quique Sanchez Flores was vocal about the confused VAR decision, stating his belief that the goal should not have stood after Harry Kane appeared to foul Christian Kabasele in the build-up.

"A point is a good result at the Tottenham Stadium but we were close to winning the match, it was just in the last minute we lost that opportunity," the Spaniard explained to the BBC after the game.

Article continues below

"Little by little we are growing. We are getting more competitive but we need to win. Today we were close. We had opportunities in the match so it's a pity we didn't win.

"It was really good but a clean sheet would have been good. It is an amazing result. When you are so close to winning, it is disappointing.

"I believe it is a foul. He pushed with both hands but that is my opinion. It is a little bit different. I don't think they need VAR."