Origi & Karius gone as Liverpool confirm full list of seven players released on free transfers
Getty Images
Liverpool have announced their retained list at the end of the 2021-22 campaign, with it confirmed that Divock Origi and Loris Karius will be among those released by the Reds as free agents.
The Premier League heavyweights are allowing seven players to move on in total, with four senior stars departing alongside three from the academy ranks.
Origi and Karius are the more notable names to be heading through the exits, with a Belgian forward that netted in a triumphant 2019 Champions League final and a German goalkeeper that flopped in a European showpiece 12 months prior to that now looking to land contracts elsewhere.
More to follow...