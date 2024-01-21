Oman vs Thailand: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Asian Cup match between Oman and Thailand, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Oman will be looking to bounce back from an opening-day defeat at the 2023 Asian Cup when they take on Thailand at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium on Sunday.

While Brako Ivankovic's side suffered a 2-1 loss against Saudi Arabia, the War Elephants will be looking to remain atop Group F following their 2-0 win over Kyrgyzstan.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Oman vs Thailand kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:30 pm GMT Venue: Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium

The Asian Cup match between Oman and Thailand will be played at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

It will kick off at 2:30 pm GMT on January 21 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Oman vs Thailand online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through TrillerTV, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Team news & squads

Oman team news

Midfielder Tamim Al-Balushi was forced off injured after he had initially come in as a substitute for Abdullah Fawaz in the second half.

Ivankovic had named the same XI from the preparatory friendly against UAE, but Mataz Saleh may be brought in place of Fawaz this time around.

Salaah Al-Yahyaei, who converted from the spot against Saudi, will continue just behind the front two of Issam Al-Sabhi and Muhsen Al-Ghassani.

Oman possible XI: Al-Mukhaini; Al-Alawi, Al-Braiki, Al-Khamisi, Al-Kaabi; Al-Saadi; Al-Yahmadi, Saleh; Al-Yahaei; Al-Sabhi, Al-Ghassani.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Mukhaini, Al-Rushaidi, Al-Rawahi Defenders: Al-Habashi, Al-Habsi, Al-Khamisi, Al-Kaabi, Al-Braiki, Al-Busaidi, M. Al-Mushaifri, Al-Gheilani Midfielders: Durbin, Al-Alawi, Al-Malki, Al-Yahmadi, Fawaz, Saleh, Al-Mamari, Al-Yahyaei, Al-Saadi Forwards: Al-Sabhi, Al-Aghbari, Al-Ghassani, Abdullah Al-Mushaifri, Abdulrahman Al-Mushaifri

Thailand team news

Thailand coach Masatada Ishii will not look to make changes aplenty after the matchday one win over Kyrgyzstan.

However, the likes of Sarach Yooyen and Jaroensak Wonggorn may be handed starts ahead of Peeradon Chamratsamee and Bordin Phala respectively, while brace hero Supachai Chaided continues upfront.

Thailand possible XI: Khammai; Mickelson, Dolah, Hemviboon, Bunmathan; Yooyen, Pomphan; Mueanta, Sarachat, Wonggorn; Chaided.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tedsungnoen, Anuin, Khammai Defenders: Channgom, Bunmathan, Dolah, Mickelson, Praisuwan, Hemviboon, Bureerat, Thongsong Midfielders: Kaman, Yooyen, Sarachat, Autra, Wonggorn, Poomchantuek, Pomphan, Charoenrattanapirom, Promsrikaew, Kanitsribampen, Chamratsamee Forwards: Chaided, Mueanta, Poeiphimai

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Oman and Thailand across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 25, 2021 Thailand 0-1 Oman International Friendly January 2, 2019 Thailand 2-0 Oman Non-FIFA Friendly February 29, 2012 Oman 2-0 Thailand AFC World Cup Qualifiers September 6, 2011 Thailand 3-0 Oman AFC World Cup Qualifiers June 22, 2008 Oman 2-1 Thailand AFC World Cup Qualifiers

