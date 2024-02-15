Olympiacos vs Ferencvaros: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Europa Conference League match between Olympiacos and Ferencvaros, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Olympiacos will take on Ferencvaros in the Europa Conference League playoffs at the Karaiskakis Stadium on Thursday.

The Greek side finished third in their Europa League group, behind West Ham and Freiburg. They have won three out of their last four games and will be confident of delivering a win. The visitors have won their last three games and will be hopeful of showcasing their quality once again on the continental stage.

Olympiacos vs Ferencvaros kick-off time

Date: February 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 5.45 pm GMT Venue: Karaiskakis Stadium

The match will be played at the Karaiskakis Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 5.45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Olympiacos vs Ferencvaros online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Olympiacos team news

Daniel Podence will hope to to retain his spot in the team, despite being substituted at halftime during the match against OFI.

Olympiacos squad underwent significant changes recently but only three new players were included in the European squad: David Carmo, Chiquinho, and Andre Horta.

Olympiacos predicted XI: Paschalakis; Rodinei, Biancone, Carmo, Ortega; Chiquinho, Hezze; Masouras, Fortounis, Podence; El Kaabi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Paschalakis, Tzolakis Defenders: Ortega, Carmo, Quini, Rodinei, Richards, Retsos Midfielders: Camara, Horta, Chiquinho, Iborra, Alexandropoulos, Carvalho, Hezze, Podence Forwards: Fortounis, El Kaabi, El-Arabi, Masouras, Jovetić

Ferencvaros team news

A probable change in the Ferencvaros lineup might involve Henry Wingo stepping in for Cebrail Makreckis at right-back.

Muhamed Besic is available as a midfield option but the seasoned Bosnia-Herzegovina international has not started a match since December.

Ferencvaros predicted XI: Dibusz; Wingo, Mmaee, Cisse, Ramirez; Loncar, Maiga, Abu Fani; Zachariassen, Varga, Marquinhos

Position Players Goalkeepers: Varga, Őri, Radnóti, Tóth, Dibusz Defenders: Mmaee, Ćivić, Botka, Abena, Pászka, Cissé, Wingo, Aaneba, Almássy, Ramírez Midfielders: Bešić, Ben Romdhane, Abu Fani, Zachariassen, Makreckis, Katona, Manner, Tóth, Maiga Forwards: Marquinhos, Kodro, Varga, Pešić, Lisztes, Bagi

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between these two teams.

