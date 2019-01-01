Official: Brazil to meet Czech Republic in Prague

The Brasil Global Tour will resume in March with a rematch of the 1962 World Cup final, at Eden Park Stadium in Prague on March 26

The Chevrolet Brasil Global Tour will return in March with a rematch of the 1962 World Cup final as Brazil meet Czech Republic in Prague.

Brazil will meet their hosts at Eden Park Stadium on March 26 in one of their first two matches of the year.

The other fixture during the March 2019 FIFA International period will be announced in due course.

The Selecao first met the former Czechoslovakia at World Cup 1938, when they played out a 1-1 draw in Bordeaux, France, before Brazil ran out 2-1 winners in the replay.

Their last meeting came at the 1997 FIFA Confederations Cup as goals from Romario and Ronaldo secured a 2-0 semi-final victory as Brazil went on to lift the title.

Following March’s action, the Brasil Global Tour will resume in June as Tite and his squad play their final friendlies before embarking on their Copa America campaign.

