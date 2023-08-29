It's official! Arsenal announce signing of World Cup winner Laia Codina from Barcelona

- Codina joins from Barcelona
- Won seven trophies with FCB
- Recently lifted World Cup with Spain
WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old defender joins from current European champions Barcelona and brings a wealth of experience, as the Gunners gear up for their 2023-24 WSL campaign. Codina is set to wear the No. 27 shirt at Arsenal and is the fourth summer signing of the window.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having already won three La Liga titles, two Champions Leagues, one Spanish Cup and one Spanish Super Cup during her time at Barcelona, Codina added to her trophy cabinet with a 2023 Women's World Cup title.
WHAT SHE SAID: “I’m really excited – I can’t wait to start with the team and to be a Gunner,” Laia told the club's official platforms. “I knew all about the history of this club so when I found out Arsenal were interested, I didn’t think twice. We want to compete in all four competitions this season and I’m looking forward to making some memories with our supporters here.”
WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL?: The Gunners begin their WSL campaign with a home tie against Liverpool on October 1 and will be bidding to improve following their third-placed finish last season.