'Of course I'm worried' - Koeman waits for new Barcelona president

Ronald Koeman could find his role under scrutiny once the club elects a new president, but he hopes Barcelona's team can be transformed.

Ronald Koeman admits he is worried about as the cash-strapped, out-of-form, ill-at-ease Camp Nou giants approach the end of a dismal year.

With an interim president in place after Josep Maria Bartomeu walked away from the job, the club's finances dealt a shattering blow by the pandemic, and the upcoming January elections perhaps the defining moment that will shape captain Lionel Messi's future, Barca are in a state of dizzying flux.

Koeman could be battling for his job before long too.

Results on the pitch have been far from what Barcelona expected this season, with Koeman's team losing four of their opening 10 games.

As the presidential candidates scramble for popularity, retaining the status quo on the playing side of the club might not be the biggest vote-winner.

Koeman knows there is frustration among the fans, and he said: "I understand them. They have been winning titles and at the top for a long time and now they see us lose to or Cadiz.

"The situation is complicated at the club and may change in January with the new president.

"Until then, we'll try to get the most out of the team. I don't need support, I accept that the culprit is the coach when there aren't good results. No problem."

Barcelona have been highly erratic so far in 2020-21, and no teams have higher numbers than their total of errors leading to shots (6) and errors leading to goals (3) so far in La Liga.

They have had more possession than any other side in the Spanish top flight - 63.45 per cent across their games so far - but have failed to put it to efficient use.

Koeman's team have created 111 chances, beaten only by (120) and (119), yet the flaws in their game are more conspicuous than the achievements.

Koeman claimed his team had carved out the most opportunities, but Opta data shows that is not quite the case.

The Dutchman, one of Barcelona's finest players in his day, has a thin squad and he pointed to pushing youngsters into action out of necessity bringing stresses and strains.

Barca can begin the turnaround with a win over at home on Sunday.