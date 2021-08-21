New Arsenal signing Odegaard claims lies spread about reasons for Real Madrid exit

The Norwegian midfielder has severed ties with the Blancos after just 11 competitive appearances and made a permanent move to England

Martin Odegaard claims many lies have been spread about his reason for wanting to leave Real Madrid, with the Norwegian having now completed a permanent move to Arsenal.

A £30 million ($41m) deal has allowed a talented 22-year-old to swap life in the Spanish capital for that in the English equivalent for a second time in his short career.

Having caught the eye on loan with the Gunners last season, it was suggested that Odegaard would look to impress back at his parent club this summer, but he has returned London amid claims that he failed to win over Carlo Ancelotti at Santiago Bernabeu.

What has been said?

Taking to Instagram to address the rumours, Odegaard has said: "More than six-and-a-half years ago I signed for Real Madrid and fulfilled a big dream.

"To be able to wear the white shirt, play at the Bernabeu and play in the Champions League with Real Madrid. I couldn't be prouder. I came when I was 16 and I had the opportunity to learn from the best in the world and my idols.

"I've learned a lot and I've enjoyed the journey. I am grateful for everything that has happened to me and everything I have learned. I want to thank all the people who have helped me to improve and grow with Real Madrid. Coaches, teammates, physios, people from the club and the fans. Thank you!

"I've had good times and bad times, as always in life and in football. It has made me much stronger and more prepared for what is to come. These days there is a lot of talk about me and my reasons for leaving. I just want to say that most of what they are saying is not the truth.

"For me it's a pity that the press says things that are not true, because a lot of people honestly think that's the case. I have my reasons, I know what the truth is and what has happened and that's why I think [moving to Arsenal] is the best thing to do. Thank you."

Will Odegaard thrive at Arsenal?

Having joined the Gunners on a short-term loan in January, Odegaard went on to register two goals and as many assists through 20 appearances in all competitions.

He remained on Mikel Arteta's radar after returning to Spain and a long-running saga has finally been brought to a close early in 2021-22, allowing an ambitious performer to start planning long-term in familiar surroundings.

Odegaard added: "Damn, it feels good to be back!!

"Great feeling to commit myself to this amazing club for the long term this time.

"I can’t wait to get out there again and play in front of a full Emirates Stadium. Finally be able to have you all there lifting us forward!

"More motivated and excited than ever. Let’s go Gunners!!"

Odegaard will not be cleared to make his debut in a derby date with Chelsea on Sunday, but could figure in a Carabao Cup clash with West Brom on Wednesday or a trip to reigning Premier League champions Manchester City next weekend.

