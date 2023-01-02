Odegaard explains where title-chasing Arsenal have improved as they look to go 10 points clear of Man City

Martin Odegaard has sought to explain Arsenal’s transformation from top-four hopefuls to Premier League title challengers.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners have come a long way in a short space of time in 2022-23, with a seven-point lead opened up over defending champions Manchester City at the top of the table. That advantage could be extended to 10 points with victory at home to Newcastle on Tuesday, with club captain Odegaard admitting that a squad brimming with confidence have raised their game in just about every area of the field.

WHAT THEY SAID: Discussing Arsenal’s rise from fifth in 2021-22 to first place in the current campaign, Norwegian midfielder Odegaard said: “We focus on every game to improve and get better. And of course we are in a good position and we are really happy to be there. It is our job to keep fighting and keep improving and make sure that we can fight all the way. Missing the Champions League [last season] was a big disappointment for us and we said before the season that we were really hungry to come back stronger and better. I think we have done that and we are in a good way and improved in a lot of areas with the ball, without the ball and in front of goal, own box, a lot of things we have improved.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal have collected 14 wins and 43 points from 16 games this season, with only Manchester City scoring more goals and Newcastle boasting a better defensive record.

WHAT NEXT? Stability is being rewarded at Emirates Stadium, with considerable faith shown in head coach Mikel Arteta, while shrewd business in the transfer market and willingness to trust exciting young talent is allowing those in north London to dream of replicating the efforts of iconic Arsenal sides that savoured title glory under former boss Arsene Wenger.