Here's exactly what you need to know to make it into the Oasis concerts this summer

After a 15-year hiatus, Oasis rocked the world last year when they announced their tour back in August. In a scramble for tickets, over 14 million fans tried to bag themselves a seat at one of 19 dates that the Gallagher brothers are set to play in the UK this summer. Didn't manage to grab yourself a ticket? We've got everything you need to know about how to get into the Oasis tour, including how to secure premium options for the shows.

Kicking off on July 4 in Cardiff's Principality Stadium, the Oasis tour will see the band take to cities across the country, including the likes of Manchester, London, Edinburgh, Dublin - and even a stint across the pond in Toronto, the US and Mexico.

Whether you're an original Oasis fan or just want to get a chance to see the pair of brothers for their once-in-a-lifetime return to the scene, there's still a chance to book your tickets to the tour now. Here's everything you need to know.

When is the Oasis tour?

The Oasis tour starts at Principality Stadium in Cardiff and will continue through five different cities in the UK and Ireland until the end of September. Looking for your city? Here's the full schedule of the Oasis tour dates below.

Date Stadium City Premium Experiences Fri July 4 Principality Stadium Cardiff Seat Unique Sat July 5 Principality Stadium Cardiff Seat Unique Fri July 11 Heaton Park Manchester Sold out Sat July 12 Heaton Park Manchester Sold out Wed July 16 Heaton Park Manchester Sold out Sat July 19 Heaton Park Manchester Sold out Sun July 20 Heaton Park Manchester Sold out Fri July 25 Wembley Stadium London Seat Unique Sat July 26 Wembley Stadium London Seat Unique Wed July 30 Wembley Stadium London Seat Unique Sat Aug 2 Wembley Stadium London Seat Unique Sun Aug 3 Wembley Stadium London Seat Unique Fri Aug 8 Murrayfield Stadium Edinburgh Seat Unique Sat Aug 9 Murrayfield Stadium Edinburgh Seat Unique Tue Aug 12 Murrayfield Stadium Edinburgh Seat Unique Sat Aug 16 Croke Park Dublin Croke Park website Sun Aug 17 Croke Park Dublin Croke Park website Sat Sept 27 Wembley Stadium London Seat Unique Sun Sept 28 Wembley Stadium London Seat Unique

Can you still buy Oasis tickets?

If you're hoping that Oasis tickets are still available, you're in luck. Although the general sale for the brothers' tour went live last August, there are still some tickets available through official resale and secondary websites.

Whilst secondary websites have available tickets, they aren't always the safest way to book. You can securely purchase an official ticket to Oasis by booking a spot through Seat Unique, a primary ticket marketplace where premium experiences are available. Seat Unique is one of the trusted official premium partners of Wembley Stadium, and all you need to do is enquire to access Oasis in premium this July, August and September.

How to buy Oasis premium experiences?

With options available at selected stadiums on the Oasis tour, you can purchase premium experiences and make your evening even more unforgettable. With a massive lineup of dates, Oasis will bring their classics back to life, and you can enjoy them easily with this option.

To buy premium experiences, head to Seat Unique, a trusted official premium partner and enquire about the dates you want to be at. Whether it's Edinburgh or London, you can have the first pick at VIP lounges, complimentary food and drinks and box options too.

How much are Oasis premium experiences?

Premium package prices at Wembley and Murrayfield from Seat Unique vary widely depending on which part of the stadium you buy experiences for, what package you're selecting and what date you're wishing to attend.

If you want to secure your Oasis package, make sure to search for the right date and click on the Seat Unique premium packages page as a primary ticket partner. Then, you'll be able to book onto the exact choice of experience you want.

When did Oasis tickets go on sale?

Having gone on sale back in August 2024, Oasis tickets are live right now.

With the tour kicking off in July all the way through to September 2025, fans will be hoping to bag a last-minute ticket across ticket sellers across the internet.

By securing a premium ticket, you're guaranteed entry to the concerts, with extra perks and exclusive deals involved. You'll be able to enjoy the gig with extras like complimentary tickets, private boxes and more.