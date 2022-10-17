‘The one with my nuts!’ - Ramsdale picks best save from man of the match performance in Arsenal win over Leeds

Aaron Ramsdale has picked out “the one with my nuts” as his best save in Arsenal’s win at Leeds, but admits the stop left him “feeling a bit sick”.

Gunners keeper impressed at Elland Road

Produced a number of important stops

Was prepared to put his body on the line

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners goalkeeper was at his agile best at Elland Road, with his reflexes put to good use as Mikel Arteta’s side ground out a 1-0 win. One impressive first-half stop saw Ramsdale deny Pascal Struijk, while he raced off his line to keep Patrick Bamford out after the break – with the England international putting his body on the line.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked by Arsenal’s official website to pick his favourite save, Ramsdale said of spreading himself at Bamford’s feet: “The one with my nuts maybe? Although it took a big effect on me, I’m still feeling a bit sick now! I’m just thankful I was there. I have been very critical of myself over recent games from the start of the season where goals have gone in, and there’s questions to be answered the following day. So to help the team out was great.

“It’s just one of those emotions where now we’ve set our bar so high, standards-wise of how we want to play, and we didn’t reach that. But the overriding emotion is elation because we got three points and a 1-0 win away from home.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bukayo Saka grabbed the only goal of the game for Arsenal in West Yorkshire, as his personal purple patch continued, with the Gunners cementing their standing at the top of the Premier League table.

DID YOU KNOW? Arsenal have won as many as nine of their opening 10 games to a top-flight campaign for the first time in their history.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners, who are now four points clear in the number-one spot, will be back in Europa League action against PSV on Thursday, before then taking in a Premier League trip to Southampton on Sunday.