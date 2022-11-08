Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Nottm Forest against Tottenham on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Tottenham enter the Carabao Cup third round with a clash against fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

After securing top spot in their Champions League group to set up their round of 16 meetings against AC Milan next year, Spurs suffered their third loss in four games in the English top flight as they went down 2-1 at home against Liverpool on Sunday.

The hosts on the evening, Nottingham Forest, are bottom in the Premier League and come up against a side they have not beaten since 1997 after a 2-2 draw against Brentford at the same venue on Saturday.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India and how to stream it live online.

Nottm Forest vs Tottenham date & kick-off time

Game: Nottm Forest vs Tottenham Date: November 9, 2022 Kick-off: 1:45pm ET / 7:45pm GMT / 1:15am IST (Nov 10) Venue: City Ground, Nottinghamshire

How to watch Nottm Forest vs Tottenham on TV & live stream online

Viewers in the United States (U.S.) can catch the game live on ESPN+. The Carabao Cup clash between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham will not be telecast in the United Kingdom (UK), but there will be studio updates provided by Sky Sports Football.

Fans in India can live stream the game on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A ESPN+ UK Sky Sports Football (studio updates only) N/A India N/A Voot Select

Check out GOAL's Soccer on U.S. TV guide Nottm Forest team news and squad Omar Richards, Harry Toffolo, Giulian Biancone, Jack Colback and Moussa Niakhate form the list of absentees for the Spurs tie. Head coach Steve Cooper is aiming to avoid relegation in the Premier League and is likely to hand some fringe players some minutes on Wednesday. However, one can expect the likes of Wayne Hennessey, Jesse Lingard and Joe Worrall to start, with Sam Surridge and Taiwo Awoniyi thrown in attack. Nottm Forest Possible XI: Hennessey; Aurier, Worrall, Boly, Lodi; O'Brien, Yates, Mangala; Lingard, Awoniyi, Surridge Position Players Goalkeepers Henderson, Smith, Hennessey, Kanuric Defenders Cook, Worrall, Mbe Soh, Williams, Aurier, McKenna, Bade, Boly, Lodi dos Santos Midfielders Mangala, Gibbs-White, Lingard, O'Brien, Ribeiro Dias, Kouyate, Yates, Freuler Forwards Awoniyi, Surridge, Johnson, Dennis, Taylor Tottenham team news and squad

Spurs coach Antonio Conte will have an eye on their weekend Premier League game against Leeds while naming his squad.

Son Heung-min underwent a surgery after a fracture around his left eye and will miss out, but Richarlison could be back after recovering from a calf problem. Cristian Romero may also be handed a role.

Lucas Moura will likely partner Bryan Gil up front; with Matt Doherty, Japhet Tanganga, and Oliver Skipp among those tipped to start too.

Tottenham Possible XI: Forster; Doherty, Sanchez, Tanganga, Lenglet, Sessegnon; Skipp, Bentancur, Bissouma; Moura, Gil