How to watch today's Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United will battle for a Carabao Cup third-round spot when they clash at the City Ground on Wednesday.
Both sides have picked up four points from their opening two league games of this season, as Forest defeated Southampton 1-0 and the Magpies played out a two-goal draw at Bournemouth last weekend.
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United online - TV channels & live streams
In the United Kingdom (UK), the Carabao Cup match between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and will be available to stream online live through Sky Go.
Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United kick-off time & stadium
|August 28, 2024
|8 pm BST
|City Ground
The Carabao Cup match between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United will be played at The City Ground in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, England.
It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Wednesday, August 28, in the UK.
Team news & squads
Nottingham Forest team news
Danilo will remain sidelined with an ankle injury, while Taiwo Awoniyi may make the XI on Wednesday. Jota Silva is in line for his full debut.
Ryan Yates and Willy Boly may also be included in the XI in case Forest boss Nuno opts to rotate his side for the cup tie.
Nottingham Forest possible XI: Carlos Miguel; Williams, Boly, Omobamidele, Toffolo; Dominguez, Yates; Jota Silva, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Awoniyi.
|Goalkeepers:
|Turner, Sels, Miguel
|Defenders:
|Murillo, Williams, Omobamidele, Toffolo, Da Silva Moreira, Moreno, Boly, Milenkovic, Aina, Abbott
|Midfielders:
|Sangare, Anderson, Gibbs-White, Dominguez, Yates
|Forwards:
|Awoniyi, Wood, Hudson-Odoi, Silva, Elanga, Sosa, Dennis, Hwang, Bowler
Newcastle United team news
Sandro Tonali is available for selection following the end of his ban, but the Italian is unlikely to start from the first whistle.
Fabian Schar will serve the second game of his three-match ban, while Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles are out injured. Lewis Miley is a doubt.
Newcastle United possible XI: Vlachodimos; Trippier, Kelly, Burn, Hall; Willock, Bruno Guimaraes, Longstaff; Almiron, Osula, Barnes.
|Goalkeepers:
|Pope, Dubravka, Gillespie, Ruddy, Vlachodimos
|Defenders:
|Trippier, Lewis, Targett, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Kelly, Ashby, Burn, A. Murphy
|Midfielders:
|Joelinton, Tonali, Barnes, J. Murphy, Almiron, Willock, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Miley, White
|Forwards:
|Wilson, Gordon, Isak, Osula
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United across all competitions.
|February 10, 2024
|Nottingham Forest 2-3 Newcastle United
|Premier League
|December 26, 2023
|Newcastle United 1-3 Nottingham Forest
|Premier League
|March 17, 2023
|Nottingham Forest 1-2 Newcastle United
|Premier League
|August 6, 2022
|Newcastle United 2-0 Nottingham Forest
|Premier League
|August 29, 2018
|Nottingham Forest 3-1 Newcastle United
|Carabao Cup