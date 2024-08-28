This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
City Ground, Nottingham
How to watch today's Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United will battle for a Carabao Cup third-round spot when they clash at the City Ground on Wednesday.

Both sides have picked up four points from their opening two league games of this season, as Forest defeated Southampton 1-0 and the Magpies played out a two-goal draw at Bournemouth last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Carabao Cup match between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and will be available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United kick-off time & stadium

Date:August 28, 2024
Kick-off time:8 pm BST
Venue:City Ground

The Carabao Cup match between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United will be played at The City Ground in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Wednesday, August 28, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Nottingham Forest team news

Danilo will remain sidelined with an ankle injury, while Taiwo Awoniyi may make the XI on Wednesday. Jota Silva is in line for his full debut.

Ryan Yates and Willy Boly may also be included in the XI in case Forest boss Nuno opts to rotate his side for the cup tie.

Nottingham Forest possible XI: Carlos Miguel; Williams, Boly, Omobamidele, Toffolo; Dominguez, Yates; Jota Silva, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Awoniyi.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Turner, Sels, Miguel
Defenders:Murillo, Williams, Omobamidele, Toffolo, Da Silva Moreira, Moreno, Boly, Milenkovic, Aina, Abbott
Midfielders:Sangare, Anderson, Gibbs-White, Dominguez, Yates
Forwards:Awoniyi, Wood, Hudson-Odoi, Silva, Elanga, Sosa, Dennis, Hwang, Bowler

Newcastle United team news

Sandro Tonali is available for selection following the end of his ban, but the Italian is unlikely to start from the first whistle.

Fabian Schar will serve the second game of his three-match ban, while Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles are out injured. Lewis Miley is a doubt.

Newcastle United possible XI: Vlachodimos; Trippier, Kelly, Burn, Hall; Willock, Bruno Guimaraes, Longstaff; Almiron, Osula, Barnes.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Pope, Dubravka, Gillespie, Ruddy, Vlachodimos
Defenders:Trippier, Lewis, Targett, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Kelly, Ashby, Burn, A. Murphy
Midfielders:Joelinton, Tonali, Barnes, J. Murphy, Almiron, Willock, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Miley, White
Forwards:Wilson, Gordon, Isak, Osula

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
February 10, 2024Nottingham Forest 2-3 Newcastle UnitedPremier League
December 26, 2023Newcastle United 1-3 Nottingham ForestPremier League
March 17, 2023Nottingham Forest 1-2 Newcastle UnitedPremier League
August 6, 2022Newcastle United 2-0 Nottingham ForestPremier League
August 29, 2018Nottingham Forest 3-1 Newcastle UnitedCarabao Cup

