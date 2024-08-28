How to watch today's Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United will battle for a Carabao Cup third-round spot when they clash at the City Ground on Wednesday.

Both sides have picked up four points from their opening two league games of this season, as Forest defeated Southampton 1-0 and the Magpies played out a two-goal draw at Bournemouth last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Carabao Cup match between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and will be available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: City Ground

The Carabao Cup match between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United will be played at The City Ground in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Wednesday, August 28, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Nottingham Forest team news

Danilo will remain sidelined with an ankle injury, while Taiwo Awoniyi may make the XI on Wednesday. Jota Silva is in line for his full debut.

Ryan Yates and Willy Boly may also be included in the XI in case Forest boss Nuno opts to rotate his side for the cup tie.

Nottingham Forest possible XI: Carlos Miguel; Williams, Boly, Omobamidele, Toffolo; Dominguez, Yates; Jota Silva, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Awoniyi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Turner, Sels, Miguel Defenders: Murillo, Williams, Omobamidele, Toffolo, Da Silva Moreira, Moreno, Boly, Milenkovic, Aina, Abbott Midfielders: Sangare, Anderson, Gibbs-White, Dominguez, Yates Forwards: Awoniyi, Wood, Hudson-Odoi, Silva, Elanga, Sosa, Dennis, Hwang, Bowler

Newcastle United team news

Sandro Tonali is available for selection following the end of his ban, but the Italian is unlikely to start from the first whistle.

Fabian Schar will serve the second game of his three-match ban, while Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles are out injured. Lewis Miley is a doubt.

Newcastle United possible XI: Vlachodimos; Trippier, Kelly, Burn, Hall; Willock, Bruno Guimaraes, Longstaff; Almiron, Osula, Barnes.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pope, Dubravka, Gillespie, Ruddy, Vlachodimos Defenders: Trippier, Lewis, Targett, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Kelly, Ashby, Burn, A. Murphy Midfielders: Joelinton, Tonali, Barnes, J. Murphy, Almiron, Willock, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Miley, White Forwards: Wilson, Gordon, Isak, Osula

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 10, 2024 Nottingham Forest 2-3 Newcastle United Premier League December 26, 2023 Newcastle United 1-3 Nottingham Forest Premier League March 17, 2023 Nottingham Forest 1-2 Newcastle United Premier League August 6, 2022 Newcastle United 2-0 Nottingham Forest Premier League August 29, 2018 Nottingham Forest 3-1 Newcastle United Carabao Cup

