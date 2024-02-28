Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FA Cup match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nottingham Forest will host Manchester United in the fifth round of the FA Cup at the City Ground on Wednesday.

The Red Devils would want to quickly get back on track after a defeat at the hands of Fulham in their most recent outing, a result that ended their run of five consecutive wins. They had beaten Newport County comfortably in the fourth round and will be considered favourites to progress.

Nottingham Forest will find this challenge difficult to deal with. They just lost to Aston Villa in the Premier League and needed a penalty shoot-out to get through the previous round of the FA Cup. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United kick-off time

Date: February 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.45 pm GMT Venue: City Ground

The match will be played at the City Ground on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7.45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on BBC in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube after the game whereas live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Nottingham Forest team news

The Forest team is currently without Ibrahim Sangare, Willy Boly, and Ola Aina, who suffered injuries while participating in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Chris Wood and Nuno Tavares have also been added to the list of injured players. Forest will have to depend on their available squad to eke out a result in a difficult Cup fixture.

Nottingham Forest predicted XI: Sels; Montiel, Felipe, Murillo, Niakhate; Danilo, Dominguez; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Origi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Turner, Vlachodimos, Sels, Hennessey Defenders: Murillo, Niakhate, Omobamidele, Felipe, Toffolo, Williams, Laryea Midfielders: Kouyate, Danilo, Dominguez, Yates, Arter, Gibbs-White, Reyna Forwards: Awoniyi, Origi, Elanga, Hudson-Odoi, Ribeiro

Manchester United team news

For Manchester United, Casemiro's participation is uncertain following a severe head injury incurred during the recent match against Fulham.

Erik Ten Hag will also be without Rasmus Hojlund, Luke Shaw (both suffering from muscle injuries), Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Anthony Martial (groin injury), and Mason Mount (calf injury) as they continue their rehabilitation.

Man Utd predicted XI: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Evans, Lindelof; McTominay, Mainoo; Forson, Fernandes, Garnacho; Rashford.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Bayindir, Heaton Defenders: , Varane, Maguire, Evans, Kambwala, Dalot Midfielders: McTominay, Eriksen, Mainoo, Fernandes, Hannibal, Amad, Pellistri Forwards: Rashford, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire

Head-to-Head Record

Date Competition Match 30/12/23 Premier League Nottingham Forest 2 - 1 Manchester United 26/08/23 Premier League Manchester United 3 - 2 Nottingham Forest 16/04/23 Premier League Nottingham Forest 0 - 2 Manchester United 02/02/23 League Cup Manchester United 2 - 0 Nottingham Forest 26/01/23 League Cup Nottingham Forest 0 - 3 Manchester United

