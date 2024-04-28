This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Phil Foden Man City 2023-24Getty Images
Premier League
team-logo
City Ground, Nottingham
team-logo
Watch on Sky Sports
Abhinav Sharma

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Premier LeagueNottingham Forest vs Manchester CityNottingham ForestManchester City

How to watch the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Targeting an unprecedented fourth straight Premier League title, defending champions Manchester City will look to continue their winning ways when they travel to face relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest on Sunday afternoon.

The game at the City Ground will have a huge influence on the picture at both ends of the Premier League table, with the Sky Blues hoping to take another step towards the inevitable-looking league title against struggling Nottingham Forest. Pep Guardiola's side start the weekend in second place in the standings with a game in hand over leaders Arsenal.

The stakes are incredibly high for Forest as well, with Nuno Espirito Santo's side sitting just one point above the relegation zone.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City kick-off time

Date:Sunday, April 28, 2024
Kick-off time:5:30 pm BST
Venue:City Ground, Nottingham

The Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City will be played at City Ground in Nottingham, England.

It will kick off at 1:30 pm BST on Sunday, April 21, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Main EventWatch here
Sky Sports Premier LeagueWatch here
Sky Sports Ultra HDRWatch here

In the UK, the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Nottingham Forest team news

Nottingham Forest have no fresh injury concerns for the visit of Manchester City, however, star striker Taiwo Awoniyi is expected to remain out with a thigh injury. Defender Willy Boly is their only confirmed absentee.

Nottingham Forest possible XI: Sels; Williams, Niakhate, Murillo, Aina; Dominguez, Danilo; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Turner, Vlachodimos, Sels, Hennessey

Defenders:Murillo, Niakhate, Omobamidele, Felipe, Tavares, Toffolo, Williams, Montiel, Aina
Midfielders:Sangare, Kouyate, Danilo, Dominguez, Yates, Arter, Gibbs-White, Reyna
Forwards:Wood, Origi, Elanga, Hudson-Odoi, Ribeiro

Manchester City team news

Man City are sweating over the fitness of Erling Haaland after he sat out Thursday's game with Brighton with the same muscle issue that ruled him out of the 1-0 FA Cup semi-final victory over Chelsea. John Stones was fit enough for the bench last time out, but did not come on.

The English defender could feature here from the outset alongside the rested Ruben Dias, with some rotation expected from head coach Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City possible XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri; Silva, De Bruyne, Kovacic, Foden; Alvarez

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ederson, Ortega, Carson
Defenders:Dias, Akanji, Ake, Stones, Gomez, Lewis, Walker
Midfielders:Rodri, Nunes, Kovacic, Silva, De Bruyne, Grealish, Doku, Foden, Bobb
Forwards:Alvarez, Haaland

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
23/09/23Manchester City 2-0 Nottingham ForestPremier League
18/02/23Nottingham Forest 1-1 Manchester CityPremier League
01/09/22Manchester City 6-0 Nottingham ForestPremier League
03/01/09Manchester City 0-3 Nottingham ForestFA Cup
18/12/95Manchester City 1-1 Nottingham ForestPremier League

Useful links

Advertisement