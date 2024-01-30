Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Nottingham Forest will take on Arsenal in the Premier League at the City Ground on Tuesday.
Nottingham Forest have managed to win just one out of their four matches across all competitions this year and their Premier League record has been worse. The 16th-placed team has won just two out of their last 10 league games.
The last two months have not been good for the Gunners who have won only two out of their last 10 matches across all competitions. They beat Crystal Palace 5-0 in their most recent outing though, and that should give them enough confidence to put together a winning run.
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal kick-off time
|Date:
|January 30, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7.30 pm GMT
|Venue:
|City Ground
The match will be played at the City Ground on Tuesday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm GMT for fans in the UK.
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Nottingham Forest team news
All six players from Nottingham Forest who participated in the Africa Cup of Nations will be part of the knockout stages, leading to the absence of Ola Aina, Cheikhou Kouyate, Willy Boly, Serge Aurier, Ibrahim Sangare, and Moussa Niakhate for the upcoming match against Arsenal.
Furthermore, left-back Nuno Tavares is ineligible to play against his parent club and Taiwo Awoniyi (groin), Anthony Elanga (thigh), and Divock Origi (groin) were all sidelined during Friday's FA Cup fixture.
Nottingham predicted XI: Turner; Montiel, Omobamidele, Murillo, Toffolo; Mangala, Yates; Gibbs-White, Danilo, Hudson-Odoi; Wood.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Vlachodimos, Turner, Horvath, Hennessey
|Defenders:
|Niakhate, Worrall, McKenna, Omobamidele, Murillo, Felipe, Tavares, Toffolo, Williams, Montiel, Aina
|Midfielders:
|Sangare, Santos, Kouyate, Danilo, Dominguez, Mangala, Yates, Arter, Gibbs-White, Aguilera
|Forwards:
|Wood, Origi, Elanga, Hudson-Odoi
Arsenal team news
Mohamed Elneny and Takehiro Tomiyasu are still involved in competitions with their respective countries. On the other hand, Jurrien Timber (ACL) and Fabio Vieira (groin) are not expected to make a swift return.
Arsenal predicted XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Raya, Ramsdale, Hein
|Defenders:
|Zinchenko, Saliba, Kiwior, Magalhães, Lannin-Sweet, White, Walters, Soares
|Midfielders:
|Elneny, Smith Rowe, Rice, Jorginho, Ødegaard
|Forwards:
|Nketiah, Martinelli, Trossard, Saka, Nelson, Jesus
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|12/08/23
|Arsenal 2 - 1 Nottingham Forest
|Premier League
|05/20/23
|Nottingham Forest 1 - 0 Arsenal
|Premier League
|10/30/22
|Arsenal 5 - 0 Nottingham Forest
|Premier League
|01/09/22
|Nottingham Forest 1 - 0 Arsenal
|FA Cup
|09/25/19
|Arsenal 5 - 0 Nottingham Forest
|League Cup