The midfielder has been one of the younger players to excel at the European Championship but he could still leave west London this summer

Norwich are one of many clubs to have registered an interest in taking Chelsea's Billy Gilmour on loan next season, Goal can confirm.

The recently-promoted Premier League side are looking to bolster their ranks with the 20-year-old midfielder, who excelled in his solitary appearance at Euro 2020.

There are thought to be more Premier League sides and some from overseas interested in the Scotland international but the Blues have yet to decide whether or not the club will allow him to move away.

What will it take for Gilmour to go on loan?

Thomas Tuchel has previously expressed his admiration for Gilmour's talents and blocked his potential loan deal to Southampton in the January transfer window.

However, Chelsea will now have more time to sign players and could look for a central midfielder in the summer. Their long-term target is West Ham's Declan Rice.

Either a move for another midfielder or the return of a loanee from last season to the squad, with Ethan Ampadu and Conor Gallagher among many pushing for a recall, could allow Gilmour to earn experience on loan.

Gilmour started just five games under Tuchel after he arrived towards the end of January, replacing Frank Lampard, who gave the former Rangers youngster his break at Stamford Bridge.

In the long term, the Blues believe Gilmour will break through and become a first-team regular.

What's happening at Norwich City?

Daniel Farke's side finished top of the Championship last season to secure promotion at their first attempt having been relegated from the top flight in the 2019-20 season.

They lost EFL Player of the Season Emi Buendia to Aston Villa in a £35 million ($50m) with add-ons move at the start of the transfer window, with Arsenal having also attempted to sign him.

They have added winger Milot Rashica from Werder Bremen, Southampton goalkeeper Angus Gunn and youngster Kenny Coker from Southend United.

