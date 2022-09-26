Norway vs Serbia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The final stages of Europe's latest international campaign comes to a close - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as Norway welcome Serbia to face them at Ullevaal Stadion in a Group B4 encounter.

In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

Norway vs Serbia date & kick-off time

Game: Norway vs Serbia Date: September 27, 2022 Kick-off: 2:45pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Norway vs Serbia on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on Fox Soccer Plus.

Country TV channel Live stream US Fox Soccer Plus fuboTV

Norway squad & team news

Joint-top of B4 with their visitors - and with their noses in front thanks to a superior head-to-head record - a draw is all Norway will need to sail up to the top tier of Nations League football next time out.

Fired by Erling Haaland, the likelihood of the nation ending their major tournament exodus has never looked quite as tempting as it has now.

Position Players Goalkeepers Nyland, Hansen, Grytebust Defenders Elabdellaoui, Meling, Ajer, Pedersen, Hanche-Olsen, Ryerson, Bjørkan, Østigård, Gregersen Midfielders Elyounoussi, Ødegaard, Dæhli, Berge, Thorstvedt, Thorsby, Berg, Aursnes, Zachariassen, Brynhildsen Forwards Sørloth, Haaland, Larsen

Serbia squad and team news

Having lost to Norway already this campaign, a draw will not be enough for Serbia, ensuring an inferior head-to-head record even as they sit on equal points.

It's a win or nothing on the road in Oslo if they want to leap up to the top flight of the Nations League.