Borussia Dortmund winger Gio Reyna is reportedly expected to join United States men's national team camp this month amid controversy.

Report released on Monday

Embarrassing findings for Reyna family

But Gio Reyna won't be excluded from team

WHAT HAPPENED? Reyna's parents were among the main subjects of an independent investigation commissioned by U.S. Soccer, with the report finding that his father and mother inappropriately meddled in federation affairs to get him better treatment, including at the 2022 World Cup.

However, Gio Reyna will not be ostracized from USMNT activities, as The Washington Post reports that he will be called up for the Nations League later this month.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Negative reaction to the Reyna family has been swift and overwhelming - even from former teammates of ex-USMNT star Claudio Reyna - and Gio Reyna's reputation has been affected. It remains to be seen what current USMNT players think of the situation, but the 20-year-old will need to work hard to convince others that the actions of his parents do not reflect his own attitude.

DID YOU KNOW? Claudio Reyna and Gregg Berhalter were USMNT teammates and shared a 30-year friendship before their relationship unraveled.

WHAT NEXT? Reyna will avoid direct interaction with Berhalter during the Nations League after the coach's contract expired, instead working with interim manager Anthony Hudson. Still, USMNT camp could be awkward, as it's the first time most World Cup players will be back with the squad since the tournament in Qatar ended.