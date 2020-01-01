'No talks with PSG over extension' – Thiago Silva exit possible, player's agent confirms

Now 35 years old, the centre-back could be on the move to pastures new if the Ligue 1 champions don't initiate negotiations for a longer stay

captain Thiago Silva could be set to leave the French champions as a free agent in the summer, the player's agent has said, with the French capital club still to open talks with the international over a possible extension.

Silva, who has been with the club since 2012, remains a key player in Thomas Tuchel's plans this season, having taken in 19 appearances in 21 fixtures this campaign - and a total of 26 matches in total across all competitions.

An approach regarding keeping the 35-year-old at Parc des Princes has not been forthcoming, however, with agent Paulo Tonietto admitting that while PSG remains the defender's main concern, a summer transfer could well be on the cards.

“No, at the moment there are no negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain,” Silva representative said, as per Globoesporte. “He has already received offers [from outside the club], but I will not talk about other clubs because Thiago's priority is to stay at PSG.”

Reports have suggested the Brazilian is open to returning to his home country, having left Fluminense for in 2009. Tonietto, however, refused to name any interested parties, making it clear that staying in Paris would be the preferred outcome.

“Football is very dynamic,” the representative added. “But at the moment the priority is PSG. We will wait for PSG. If they don't approach us with an offer, though, it's clear that we will listen to proposals [from other teams].”

Silva currently sits at the top of the table for active players with the most appearances for the French champions – and seventh in the all-time list – boasting 16 goals across his 306 outings for Ligue 1's most successful club.

Another player who could be set for the exits at Parc des Princes is Edinson Cavani, who has been linked with a multitude of sides across Europe – with Atletico Madrid appearing to be at the head of the queue – but Silva is hopeful that the Uruguayan will see out the remainder of his contract.

“We have to keep Edi,” Silva stated recently of a man whose contract runs out in the summer. “He continues to be our 'matador'. Unfortunately, he had some serious injuries and lost confidence a little, but the team and the staff have always trusted this boy.

“He is special for the club and I hope he stays until the end [of his contract].”

, and have also been credited with an interest in the striker.