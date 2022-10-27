No more Kanye West: Bournemouth scrap pre-match song over anti-Semitic comments

Bournemouth announced that they will no longer play Kanye West's music ahead of games on the back of the rapper's recent anti-Semitic comments.

The song Power had been played before games for years

But recent controversy forced decision

New song yet to be chosen

WHAT HAPPENED? It had become a staple of games at the Vitality Stadium in the last few years to hear Power played shortly before the players make their way onto the pitch. However, the famous song from Kanye West, now known as Ye, will no longer be played at Bournemouth games following the American rapper's most recent outburst, which included anti-Semitic remarks.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Due to his recent behaviour, the 45-year-old has had several of his most lucrative partnership deals cancelled. The likes of adidas, Balenciaga and GAP have cut ties with West while plenty of retailers around the world have taken his products off their shelves.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Forbes have reported that, as a result of losing the majority of his brand deals, the American singer and entrepreneur is no longer classed as a billionaire. He achieved 10-figure status back in 2020 - largely as a result of his YEEZY partnership with adidas - but is no longer considered among the richest celebrities in the world.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR BOURNEMOUTH? There will be plenty of interest amongst the Cherries fanbase to see which song is chosen to replace Power. They won't have to wait long to find out the alternative as they are in action at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, hosting Tottenham in an afternoon kick-off.