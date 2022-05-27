Best Nike women's trainers for 2022

Looking for the best women's trainers? Here are the 14 best you can get from Nike

Everywhere you look in the twentieth-century history books of fashion and footwear, you'll find it hard to avoid Nike and its iconic Swoosh logo, such is the brand they have built over more than half a century.

As one of the leading sportswear companies in the world, they've risen through the ranks over the years, having started as Blue Ribbon Sports in the sixties, changing its name in the seventies and hitting superstar heights in the eighties.

As they continue to grow from strength to strength, they remain at the top of their game, matching ideas and innovation to deliver a one-of-a-kind success – and we've got some of the best you can buy right here.

Best new release: Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid PRM

This new release from Nike is truly premium and easily the best option for the latest pair of trainers to add to your collection. The unique mix of materials used creates the mosaic-like design that aims to represent unity and beauty when different elements are brought together in equal importance. The foam insole has a Zoom Air unit in the heel for a springy and comfortable experience.

Get them from Nike for £89.95

Best for comfort: Nike Air Max 270

The Nike Air Max collection has become well known for being super comfortable, but the 270 brings that to another level. A Max Air 270 unit brings unrivalled comfort, which is enhanced by the foam midsole to add a soft feel. You get a light, airy feel too from the woven synthetic upper, which not only looks good but provides ventilation too.

Get them from Nike for £134.95

Best colourway: Zoom Freak 3

This colourway is right on trend as colour blocking general has returned to the forefront of trainer fashion. You know these trainers are good when Milwaukee Bucks basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo endorses them. But, not only is it a good looking shoe, it's full of technology like a moulded hook-and-loop strap and computer-generated outsole to make it a comfy pair.

Get them from Nike for £112.95

Best for style: Nike Air Max 97 By You

The Nike Air Max 97's are right on trend and what makes them the most stylish of the lot is that it is fully customisable by you. These trainers exude a retro summer sneaker feel with an OG mesh that amplifies that old school look. You can go futuristic with a translucent sole or make it the colour tone of your choice with the sole. The world is your oyster, but the cherry red and black colourway is a match made in shoe heaven.

Get them from Nike for £179.95

Best high top: Nike Air Force 1 Sculpt

High tops instantly give impact to any outfit, and you're not going to get anything better than the Nike Ait Force 1 Sculpt. A neutral colourway will blend into any outfit as a sculpted, streamlined collar gives that iconic hoops look. A soft and slightly textured leather upper adds that premium feel with suede accents and minimal branding.

Get it from Nike for £114.95

Best platform trainer: Nike Air Force 1 Shadow

Platforms add weight and character, and the Air Force 1 Shadow is no different. Available in multiple colourways, you can go for a sleek white or black look, or perhaps add some colour with pops of blue and red. The exaggerated midsole is a playful twist on classic basketball shoes. A foam midsole ensures these platform shoes will still feel lightweight and flexible.

Get it from Nike for £109.95

Best monochrome shoe: Nike Tanjun

There's something very beautifully simple about a monochromatic shoe, and the Tanjun's encapsulates that vibe perfectly. It's got sustainability points as it's made from at least 20% recycled content with 100% recycled polyester laces. The upper is designed to stretch to your foot to give a truly personalised fit. Add to this a padded collar that not only looks good but feels good too.

Get them from Nike for £64.95

Best for cross-training: Nike Metcon 7

The Nike Mectcon is the gold standard for cross-training and the perfect pair of trainers to prepare you for high-intensity cardio. The wide, flat heel with an inner plate distributes your weight evenly from edge to edge for a more comfortable cardio session. The Nike React Foam finishes off this brilliant trainer for a lightweight and springy feel when kicking into another gear onto sprints.

Get it from Nike for £114.95

Best for Basketball: LeBron 19

These trainers are, of course, named after legendary basketball player LeBron James who currently plays for the Los Angeles Lakers. Harness your inner LeBron skills with basketball shoes with a re-tolled cushioning system and a responsive Zoom Air unit. A full inner sleeve contours to your foot shape for a snug and secure fit whilst you're tearing up the court.

Get them from Nike for £169.95

Best for running: Nike Air Zoom Vomero 16

As one of the handful of highly-rated women's running shoes on the Nike website, you really can't go wrong with the Air Zoom Vomero 16. It's a trusted favourite for your daily running route with foam cushioning. It's extra-lightweight with added stretch and ventilation for comfort levels. There's also an adjustable midfoot band for personalised support and a stable clip at the heel for extra stability.

Get them from Nike for £134.95

Best for the gym: Nike Legend Essential 2

The most frequently used word in the reviews on the Nike website for these trainers is 'comfortable'. So, you can rest assured that your feet with be fully supported and comfy when you make a trip to the gym. This is all because of a flat and stable heel which gives flexibility and supports your foot from side to side. It also has an excellent grip and grooves under the toes, which are great for avoiding slips for agility drills.

Get them from Nike for £54.95

Best for skateboarding: Nike SB Ishod Wair

Working in collaboration with American skateboarder Ishod Wair, Nike has created a great addition to what they can offer in the SB trainers range. The trainers merge Wair's love of '90s basketball shoes with added durability like a midfoot strap which hugs and supports your foot. The sole is made from a lightweight and durable foam which gives you and smooth and responsive feel on the skateboard.

Get them from Nike for £89.95

Best for sustainability: Nike Crater Impact

You'll see more brands working towards using more sustainable materials, and Nike is no different. They've made the Nike Crater Impact from at least 25% recycled materials by weight. The design elements are specifically used to take advantage of recycled materials, like the stitch embroidered swoosh and the main crater foam midsole made from 12% recycled content.

Get them from Nike for £104.95

Best for activism: Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage Be True

In honour of LGBTQIA+ communities around the world, Nike has created a special Be True version of their Blazer Low '77s. The trainers come with nine hook and loop flags that represent the multiple communities of sexual orientations and gender identities. The truly stylish feature to mark their activism though is the rainbow embroidery inside the swoosh logo, which makes a bold design impact.

Get them from Nike for £89.95

