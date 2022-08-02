Nike unveil their luminous Lucent Pack just in time for the 2022-23 season

Nike encapsulate the summer season with bright new football boots

Nike has launched their brand new Lucent boot pack, which includes their three iconic silhouettes, the Mercurial, Tiempo Legend and Phantom's. It's the first boot collection that the brand has released for the 2022/23 season, just in time with the Premier League season kicking off on August 5.

The Phantom GT2 is perfect for players who want to show off and refine their skills and tricks on the pitch. It's a lower-cut boot, lightweight for ultimate comfort, control and power on the ball.

Meanwhile, the Tiempo Legend IX has a sleek 'Guava Ice' colourway, reminiscent of a peachy sunset on holiday. The silhouette is reinvented for attackers with a raised textured upper and backed by soft foam pods for precision control.

The stars of the show are the Mercurial Air Zoom Superfly and Air Zoom Vapor, the brightest of the bunch with a Sunset Stroke and Yellow Glow combination. Perfect for those who want explosive speed, as the speed cage gives you optimal lockdown for pacy runs up and down the pitch.

The boots come in luminous 'Yellow Glow', 'Guava Ice', and 'Glacier Ice' colourways, which will light up the pitch as club football resumes around Europe. So, keep an eye out on the opening week fixtures to see if you can spot your favourite players donning boots from the eye-catching Lucent pack.

Boots from the Nike Lucent Pack were released on August 2 and are available to buy right now from the Nike store. Here's a look at some of the items available:

Shop Air Zoom Mercurial boots:

Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite FG

Get them from Nike for £249.95

Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite AG-Pro

Get them from Nike for £234.95

Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite SG-Pro

Get them from Nike for £259.95

Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite FG

Get them from Nike for £234.95

Shop Tiempo Legend boots:

Nike Tiempo Legend 9 Elite FG

Get them from Nike for £204.95

Nike Tiempo Legend 9 Elite SG-Pro

Get them from Nike for £214.95

Shop Phantom GT2 boots:

Nike Phantom GT2 Dynamic Fit Elite FG

Get them from Nike for £244.95

Nike Phantom GT2 Elite FG

Get them from Nike for £224.95