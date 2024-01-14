Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aiming to end a decade-long wait to lift the Africa Cup of Nations trophy, Nigeria get their campaign underway against Equatorial Guinea in the Group A opener at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Fresh off missing out on a place at the World Cup and their underwhelming round of 16 exit in the 2021 AFCON, the past two years have been poor for the Super Eagles. The three-time AFCON winners will aim to reclaim their glory as they enter the tournament as one of the continent's superpowers.

Napoli talisman Victor Osimhen will spearhead their efforts in Ivory Coast as part of a star-studded squad jam-packed with stars plying their trade at the top European level.

However, Jose Peseiro's side have endured a poor run of form of late, including lacklustre draws with Lesotho and Zimbabwe in World Cup qualifying, and a friendly defeat to Guinea in preparation for AFCON.

Equatorial Guinea, meanwhile, have managed to qualify out of their group on all three previous appearances at AFCON. They may be the underdogs in Group A, but they are a formidable side to beat and can once again be the surprise package of the AFCON.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea kick-off time

Date: Sunday, January 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 2pm GMT Venue: Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara

The AFCON Group A encounter between Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea will be played at Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Ebimpé and Anyama, in northern Abidjan, Ivory Coast. It will kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday, January 14, 2024 for fans in the UK.

How to watch Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be televised live on Sky Sports in the UK, and will be available to livestream online via the Sky Go app. You can follow all the action on matchday via GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Nigeria team news

Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury, however Nigeria will have 2023 Africa's Player of the Year Victor Osimhen, skipper Ahmed Musa, and AC Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze among their plethora of options in attack.

Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and Sadiq Umar have also been withdrawn through injury, whereas club teammate Kelechi Iheanacho has remained with the squad despite an issue of his own.

Nigeria possible XI: Uzoho; Osayi-Samuel, Ajayi, Bassey, Onyemaechi; Chukwueze, Iwobi, Onyeka, Simon; Moffi, Osimhen

Equatorial Guinea team news

Equatorial Guinea have 12 players that ply their trade in Spain, while young Huddersfield left-winger Charles Ondo is their only England-based call-up to AFCON. They will be led by former Middlesborough and Birmingham striker Emilio Nsue.

The 34-year-old captain has scored 15 goals in 37 appearances for his country and will look to make the most of limited service this Sunday.

Equatorial Guinea possible XI: Owono; Akapo, Anieboh, Orozco, Ndong; Ganet, Bikoro; Miranda, Machin, Salvador; Nsue

Position Players Goalkeepers: Owono, Sapunga, Embela Gil Defenders: Coco, Akapo, Ndong, Nsue, Buyla, Obiang, Ondo, Elo, Senra, Anieboh, Nguema, Buyla Midfielders: Machín, Salvador, Bikoro, Miranda, Ganet, Balboa, Bocari Eneme, Asué Forwards: Obama, Siafa, Ela, Nabil

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 23/1/18 Equatorial Guinea 1-3 Nigeria AFCON qualifiers

Useful links