Nigeria boss Jose Peseiro slammed Napoli for bizarre social media video that mocked Victor Osimhen for missing a penalty against Bologna.

Napoli posted video mocking Osimhen

Striker was furious and refused to celebrate

Nigeria coach weighs in on the incident

WHAT HAPPENED? Napoli's TikTok video featuring Osimhen missing a penalty and accompanied by a high-pitched voice requesting, "Gimme penalty please," led to significant controversy - as did another clip where the striker was depicted as a coconut.

Osimhen's agent, Roberto Calenda, threatened legal action against Napoli for posting the videos. In response, the Nigerian also deleted all references to the Partenopei from his Instagram account as a sign of protest. Now, Super Eagles coach Peseiro has come down heavily on the Serie A champions.

WHAT THEY SAID: "That video? From the club? From the outside is one thing but a video from the club, that is the worst. That cannot happen," Peseiro told Sky Sports. "He was sad because it is not easy for anyone. He does not understand it. He does not understand why."

He added: "Osimhen is a star. Two years ago, he was not a star. Now, he is a star. And when you are a star, everybody wants more, more, more. The others can do bad but if Osimhen does bad it is different because people demand more from the players who can do more. It was a bad thing that Napoli did. Of course, he would prefer they do not do it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Napoli issued a statement clarifying that they had no intention of disrespecting Osimhen after the striker refused to celebrate his goal against Udinese. However, the club stopped short of making an apology in their statement.

WHAT NEXT? Nigeria will be in action against Saudi Arabia in a friendly on Friday before locking horns with Mozambique three days later.