Nigeria vs Ivory Coast: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Africa Cup of Nations final

Anselm Noronha
Africa Cup of Nations
Stade Alassane Ouattara
How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Nigeria and Ivory Coast, as well as kick-off time and team news.

It's one last hurdle for Nigeria and Ivory Coast, against each other, until one of them can land their hands on the Africa Cup of Nations trophy following a win in Sunday's final.

When the two sides played each other in Group A of this edition's tournament, it was the Super Eagles who came on top by a solitary goal, but the hosts will try with all their might to write the script in their favour in the ultimate showdown.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Nigeria vs Ivory Coast kick-off time & stadium

Date:February 11, 2024
Kick-off time:8 pm GMT
Venue:Alassane Ouattara Stadium

The Africa Cup of Nations final between Nigeria and Ivory Coast will be played at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Sunday, February 11, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Nigeria vs Ivory Coast online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Main EventWatch here
Sky Sports Premier LeagueWatch here
Sky Sports FootballWatch here
BBC iPlayerWatch here
BBC ThreeWatch here
Sky Sports Ultra HDRWatch here

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream live through Sky Sports and BBC.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Nigeria team news

Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen - who overcame abdominal discomfort in the semi-final win over South Africa - will be supported by Moses Simon and Ademola Lookman.

Bright Osayi-Samuel may retain his place over Zaidu Sanusi at the right full-back position, with Ola Aina on the other side, while Semi Ayayi, William Troost-Ekong and Calvin Bassey continue as the back-three.

Nigeria possible XI: Nwabali; Ajayi, Troost-Ekong, Bassey; Osayi-Samuel, Onyeka, Iwobi, Aina; Simon, Lookman; Osimhen.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Uzoho, Ojo, Nwabali
Defenders:Aina, Sanusi, Troost-Ekong, Ajayi, Osayi-Samuel, Onyemaechi, Awaziem, Bassey, Omeruo
Midfielders:Yusuf, Onyeka, Aribo, Iwobi, Onyedika
Forwards:Musa, Osimhen, Chukwueze, Iheanacho, Simon, Lookman, Onuachu, Moffi

Ivory Coast team news

Caretaker manager Emerse Fae will have Serge Aurier back from a suspension to start at right-back, as would Oumar Diakite to make the squad.

Borussia Dortmund's Sebastien Haller is set to lead the line of attack, alongside Nicolas Pepe and Simon Adingra.

Ivory Coast possible XI: Y. Fofana; Aurier, Boly, Ndicka, Konan; Kessie, Seri, S. Fofana; Pepe, Haller, Adingra.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Y. Fofana, Ayayi, Sangare
Defenders:Diomande, Konan, Singo, Kossounou, Boly, Aurier, Ndicka, Diallo
Midfielders:Seri, S. Fofana, Kessie, Sangare, Doumbia, Lazare
Forwards:Bamba, Konate, Krasso, Boga, Diakite, Gradel, Pepe, Kouame, Haller, Adingra

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Nigeria and Ivory Coast across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
January 18, 2024Ivory Coast 0-1 NigeriaAfrica Cup of Nations
January 11, 2015Nigeria 0-1 Ivory CoastInternational Friendly
July 27, 2013Ivory Coast 2-0 NigeriaAfrican Nations Championship
July 6, 2013Nigeria 4-1 Ivory CoastAfrican Nations Championship
February 3, 2013Ivory Coast 1-2 NigeriaAfrica Cup of Nations

Useful links

