Neymar: It's sad this generation doesn't care about Brazil national team

Neymar has criticised the way the Brazil national team is followed by young people, claiming his side have become distant from the people of his home country.

The Paris Saint-Germain winger feels his games are not talked about enough and has lamented the lack of hype that follows their performances.

Brazil have gone unbeaten in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying through their first 15 matches.

What has been said?

"Nowadays the Selecao has become very distant from the fans," Neymar said on the Fenomenos podcast.

"I don't know how this happened, but our games today are little talked about. And it's sad to be living in this generation where the Brazilian national team doesn't feel important when it plays."

The bigger picture

Neymar had an emotional and at times rocky relationship with the Brazil national team, admitting the pressure of wearing the yellow and green has negatively impacted his mental health.

The success of the Selecao means everything to him, as evidenced by his emotions after losing the Copa America final last summer. But that weight means he may not be able to handle national team duties much longer.

"I think it's my last World Cup [in 2022]," the Paris Saint-Germain star said on DAZN last year.

"I see it as my last because I don't know if I have the strength of mind to deal with football anymore.

"So I'll do everything to turn up well, do everything to win with my country, to realise my greatest dream since I was little. And I hope I can do it."

