How many goals has Neymar scored during his career? PSG star's incredible stats in full

The Brazilian attacker has been scoring plenty of goals, but what does his overall record look like?

There's no denying Neymar is one of the greatest attackers around in the game. It's that simple.

Sure, he might not quite have managed to scale the heights that some expected him to reach early in his career, as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's numbers remain out of his reach.

But then again, can anyone really compete with those two? After all, Messi and Ronaldo are very much in a league of their own!

And Neymar has still managed to score well over 400 goals over the course of his career, which is no mean feat.

But for what team has he been at his very best in front of goal?

How many goals does Neymar have in total for PSG, Barcelona, Santos and Brazil?

Santos FC

It all started at Santos for the gifted attacker and that's where he found the net the most often to date, despite leaving his native country for a move to LaLiga at a young age.

Neymar netted an impressive 136 goals in 225 appearances in all competitions for Santos.

That was enough to earn his big-money move to Barcelona and he did not waste any time to make an impact at the Camp Nou side either.

Playing alongside fellow superstars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, Neymar more than enjoyed himself in Catalunya and got a cool 105 goals in 186 matches.

But even though he was clearly loving life at Barca, he couldn't resist a massive offer from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017 as he opted to continue his career in the French capital.

He has since celebrated a goal on well over 100 appearances and continues to torture Ligue 1 defences for fun come 2022-23.

Club Games Goals PSG 159 111 Barcelona 186 105 Santos 225 136 Brazil 121 75 Total 691 427

Now that we have established that Santos was his favourite hunting ground at a club level, that leaves the question as to what his favourite domestic competition is.

AFP/Getty

How many goals has Neymar scored in Brasileirao, LaLiga and Ligue 1?

Neymar is clearly loving life in France as he has already scored more goals in Ligue 1 than he ever got in LaLiga and the Brasileirao.

At this rate, it seems inevitable that he will surpass the 100-goal mark in the not too distant future, even if he still has some way to go before he reaches the top 10 of the Ligue 1 all-time top goal scorers list.

League Games Goals Brasileirao 103 54 LaLiga 123 68 Ligue 1 102 77

What's Neymar's Champions League record?

One of the main reasons PSG brought in Neymar was to help them clinch the Champions League trophy, but he has not managed to do that just yet.

Neymar has made his way into the top 15 most-prolific goal scorers in the competition, though, having scored 42 goals in 79 appearances to date.

What's Neymar's Brazil record like?

Neymar is well on his way to becoming Brazil's all-time leading goal scorer, with just Pele clear of him heading into the World Cup.

The PSG star finds himself on 75 goals from 121 games, having scored most of his goals in international friendlies, but also boasting a decent record at major tournaments with 11 goals at 22 World Cup and Copa America matches.

Unsurprisingly, that also puts him among the best-ever international goal scorers, a list that is being topped by Cristiano Ronaldo.