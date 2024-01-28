Newport County vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FA Cup match between Newport County and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United will look to book their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup when they travel to Rodney Parade to take on League Two side Newport County on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag's men have already faced exits at the Carabao Cup and Champions League and will look to avoid another big upset while also struggling in the Premier League of late.

The Red Devils defeated Wigan Athletic 2-0 in the FA Cup third round before registering a 2-2 league draw against Tottenham on January 14.

On the other hand, the Exiles overcame Eastleigh in their third-round encounter and come into the tie on the back of a 1-0 Wesh derby win over Wrexham in League Two.

Newport County vs Man Utd kick-off time

Date: January 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:30 pm GMT Venue: Rodney Parade

The FA Cup match between Newport County and Manchester United will be played at the Rodney Parade Stadium in Newport, Wales.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm GMT on Sunday, January 28, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Newport County vs Man Utd online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on BBC One in the UK, with online streaming available through BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Team news & squads

Newport County team news

Head coach Graham Coughlan will look to field his best XI against the English top-flight side.

Josh Seberry is the only injury concern at the club after the defender suffered a broken fibula in October, while Kyle Jameson, Offrande Zanzala and Declan Drysdale are doubts.

On-loan from Liverpool, Adam Lewis is eligible and fit to feature, while Matt Baker also marked his return in the Wrexham win the last time out.

Having joined from St Johnstone, Luke Jephcott could also make his club bow here.

Newport County possible XI: Townsend; McLoughlin, Delaney, Clarke, Bennett, Lewis; Morris, Charsley, Wildig; Palmer-Houlden, Evans

Position Players Goalkeepers: Townsend, Maxted, Delaney Defenders: Baker, Drysdale, Jameson, Clarke, Lewis, Bondswell, Payne, Bright Midfielders: Morris, Bennett, Charsley, Wildig, Waite, Wood, McLoughlin Forwards: Evans, Bogle, Palmer-Houlden, Zanzala, Rai, Jephcott

Man Utd team news

Ten Hag will remain without the injured contingent of Anthony Martial, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia and Mason Mount, while Andre Onana and Sofyan Amrabat are on international duty with Cameroon and Morocco, respectively at the AFCON.

in Onana's absence, Altay Bayindir will look for his United debut but Tom Heaton is also a possible replacement in goal.

The likes of Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez could return to action, while Casemiro and Amad Diallo also trained this week.

Marcus Rashford and Jonny Evans are doubts due to illness.

Meanwhile, Hannibal Mejbri (Sevilla), Donny van de Beek (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Dan Gore (Port Vale) have left the club on loan deals.

Man Utd possible XI: Bayindir; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Kambwala, Dalot; Mainoo, McTominay; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bayindir, Heaton Defenders: Martinez, Varane, Kambwala, Maguire, Evans, Shaw, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders: Casemiro, McTominay, Eriksen, Mainoo, Fernandes, Hannibal, Amad, Pellistri Forwards: Hojlund, Rashford, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Newport County and Manchester United face each other across all competitions.

