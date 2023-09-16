Our football betting expert offers up his three best Newcastle vs Brentford betting tips and predictions ahead of today's game at St James’ Park.

It’s been a rough start to the season for Newcastle but a visit from Brentford is a good opportunity for Eddie Howe’s men to end their run of three straight defeats.

Newcastle vs Brentford Betting Tips

Newcastle to win & both teams to score @ 21/10 with bet365

Newcastle to score in the first half @ 5/4 with bet365

Alexander Isak anytime goalscorer @ 6/5 with bet365

Bees may be stung again on Tyneside trip

The last time Newcastle played in the Premier League’s 5.30pm offering, they thrashed Aston Villa 5-1. But that opening day victory seems a long time ago after defeats to Manchester City, Liverpool and, most recently, Brighton.

Those fixtures against four members of last season’s top seven represent the hardest start to this season any side has faced in the Premier League, and while Brentford are no pushovers, they are the weakest team the Toon have faced.

The Bees are unbeaten after four games, although three of those outings have ended all square with home draws against Crystal Palace and Bournemouth nothing to get excited about.

Away to Newcastle, where they lost 5-1 last season, is Brentford’s toughest test to date and while they can give the Magpies a fright by maintaining a run of scoring in ten of their last 11 Premier League games, they are likely to be overpowered.

Newcastle should have beaten 10-man Liverpool at home, winning the shot count 23-9, and if they can rediscover their scoring touch, there’s no reason to think they cannot beat a Brentford side who do not tend to travel well.

Newcastle vs Brentford Bet 1: Newcastle to win & both teams to score @ 21/10 with bet365

Magpies to fly out of the traps

The Toon Army have really got behind Howe’s men recently, whipping up a feverish atmosphere for the start of games that the players seem to feed off.

Newcastle often press their opponents relentlessly in the early exchanges and that tactic has paid off regularly with the Magpies having scored three first-half goals at home in their two games this season.

Last season, Newcastle scored at least once in the first half in 11 of their 19 home outings and are coming up against a Brentford side who have conceded three goals in the opening 45 minutes of games this term.

Last season, no Premier League team conceded more goals away from home in the opening 15 minutes of games than the Bees, while the west London outfit trailed 2-0 at the break on their last visit to St James’.

Newcastle vs Brentford Bet 2: Newcastle to score in the first half @ 5/4 with bet365

Isak out to make amends

Alexander Isak was on target for Sweden against Estonia during the international break and he will be eager to make up for missing a couple of good chances in Newcastle’s loss at Brighton in his last outing in black and white.

Isak has scored twice for the Magpies this season and only Miguel Almiron, whose status for this game is unclear, has averaged more shots per game than Isak.

The Swede has the highest expected goals figure among Newcastle players and bagged in the 2-1 win at Brentford in April.

Newcastle vs Brentford Bet 3: Alexander Isak anytime goalscorer @ 6/5 with bet365