How to watch today's Newcastle United vs Chelsea Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Newcastle United and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After the two sides faced off at Stanford Bridge over the weekend, Newcastle United will welcome Chelsea to St. James' Park for a Carabao Cup fourth-round encounter on Wednesday.

Following Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Blues in the Premier League, Eddie Howe's men will be looking to snap out of a winless run of three games overall since the third-round win over AFC Wimbledon.

On the other hand, Enzo Maresca's men will be looking to extend their winning run to three games in all competitions. Chelsea defeated Barrow 5-0 in the previous round of the Carabao Cup.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Carabao Cup match between Newcastle United and Chelsea will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports+, and will be available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: St. James' Park

The Carabao Cup match between Newcastle United and Chelsea will be played at St. James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Wednesday, October 30, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Newcastle United team news

Anthony Gordon, Jamaal Lascelles, Sven Botman, Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson are unlikely to be available for selection due to injury, while Martin Dubravka and Matthew Targett are doubts due to a knee issue and illness respectively.

Howe could deploy Will Osula and Jacob Murphy in support of centre-forward Alexander Isak, while Emil Krafth is likely to partner Fabian Schar at the heart of defence.

Newcastle United possible XI: Vlachodimos; Livramento, Krafth, Schar, Kelly; Longstaff, Willock, Tonali; Murphy, Osula, Isak.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pope, Dubravka, Gillespie, Ruddy, Vlachodimos Defenders: Schar, Targett, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Kelly, Burn, A. Murphy Midfielders: Joelinton, Tonali, Barnes, J. Murphy, Almiron, Willock, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Miley Forwards: Isak, Osula

Chelsea team news

Given the size of his squad, Maresca is expected to ring in the changes for the mid-week cup game.

The likes of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Mykhailo Mudryk and Joao Felix are in line for recalls to the XI after starring in last week's Europa League win against Panathinaikos, while only Ben Chilwell remains a doubt due to illness.

Chelsea possible XI: Jorgensen; Disasi, Badiashile, Adarabioyo, Cucurella; Fernandez, Dewsbury-Hall; Sancho, Felix, Mudryk; Nkunku.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sanchez, Bettinelli, Bergstrom, Jorgensen Defenders: Disasi, Cucurella, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Colwill, James, Gusto, Fofana, Veiga Midfielders: Fernandez, Felix, Chukwuemeka, Palmer, Caicedo, Casadei, Dewsbury-Hall, Kellyman, Lavia Forwards: Neto, Mudryk, Madueke, Jackson, Nkunku, Sancho, Guiu

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Newcastle United and Chelsea across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 27, 2024 Chelsea 2-1 Newcastle United Premier League March 11, 2024 Chelsea 3-2 Newcastle United Premier League December 19, 2023 Chelsea 1-1 (4-2 pen.) Newcastle United Carabao Cup November 25, 2023 Newcastle United 4-1 Chelsea Premier League July 26, 2023 Newcastle United 1-1 Chelsea Premier League Summer Series

