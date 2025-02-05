How to watch today's Newcastle United vs Arsenal Carabao Cup semi-final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Newcastle United and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will be seeking to overturn a 2-0 deficit when they take on Newcastle United in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals at St. James' Park on Wednesday.

The Gunners have since suffered a FA Cup exit, but qualified for the Champions League round of 16; while the Magpies have made it to the fourth round of the FA Cup besides pushing for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The winner here will face either Tottenham or Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on March 16.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Carabao Cup match between Newcastle United and Arsenal will be available to watch and stream online live through Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal kick-off time

Carabao Cup - EFL Cup St James' Park

The Carabao Cup match between Newcastle United and Arsenal will be played at St. James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Wednesday, February 5, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Newcastle United team news

While Harvey Barnes and Jamaal Lascelles remain sidelined through injuries, Callum Wilson will need a once-over due to a hamstring issue.

Head coach Eddie Howe could reinstate first-choice goalkeeper Nick Pope into his XI ahead of Martin Dubravka, with Bruno Guimaraes available for selection after serving a ban in the first leg.

The likes of Sven Botman and Joe Willock will also be pushing to start.

Arsenal team news

Ben White, Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Takehiro Tomiyasu are all among the injury absentees.

David Raya could start ahead of Neto in goal once again. Myles Lewis-Skelly will be expected to start at left-back, but Ethan Nwaneri would need to displace either Gabriel Martinelli or Leandro Trossard.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

