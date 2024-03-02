Newcastle United vs Wolves: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch from anywhere

Newcastle take on Wolves in the Premier League- here is how to watch the game wherever you are.

Newcastle United will take on Wolves in a Premier League clash at St. James' Park on Saturday.

The Magpies beat Blackburn Rovers on penalties to move further in the knockout stages of the FA Cup. Their last league outing, though, was a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Arsenal and they will want to bounce back from that with a solid performance.

Wolves are looking for their fourth win in a row and will be confident of getting the three points away from home. Their last trip away from home, against Tottenham, also ended in a victory.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live wherever you are.

Newcastle United vs Wolves at a glance

Date: March 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm GMT / 10 am ET Venue: St. James' Park Last meeting: Newcastle 2-2 Wolves (October 2023)

Where to watch Newcastle United vs Wolves: Live stream & TV channels

Country TV channel & stream United States Peacock United Kingdom No broadcast Argentina Star+ Australia Optus Sport Canada fubo India JioTV, HotStar Indonesia Vidio Mexico Paramount+ South Africa SuperSport Football Spain Movistar+, DAZN Spain, DAZN 4 UAE beIN Sports Arabia 9 HD, beIN Sports Connect

The game between Newcastle and Wolves is not being broadcast live on TV in the UK due to the 3pm Blackout restriction. Match highlights will be available to watch on BBC's Match of the Day program. In the US, the game will be available to watch on Peacock.

However, fans in other countries will be able to watch the game live on TV or stream live online. It is available to watch live on Jio TV and Hotstar in India.

Fans in Australia can watch this Premier League game live on Optus Sport and if you are in Spain you can view it on Movistar+ and DAZN.

You can see a list of the various TV channels that are broadcasting the game above.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Wolves anywhere

If the Newcastle United vs Wolves fixture is not being broadcast live in your territory or you happen to be abroad for whatever reason, you can use a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN allows you to establish a secure, private connection online and you can bypass geo-restrictions in order to access your usual streaming services when overseas.

NordVPN is one of the best VPN services to use, but there are many others, such as Surfshark or ExpressVPN - check out our review for more details.

How to use a VPN

Open your VPN application or interface. If you are using a handheld device, this will likely be in the form of an app, while some VPNs may run off personal computers in the form of hardware settings once downloaded and installed. Browse for the VPN you wish to use. Most VPN providers have multiple servers, allowing you to select from a broad range of network options, each with an IP address set to a different location around the globe. Make your connection to the VPN of your choice. Once you have done so, refresh your browser on your device. You should now be connected to a new IP address provided by your IPN - with it, you can access the streaming services that are geo-blocked when abroad.

Newcastle United vs Wolves team news

Newcastle team news

Newcastle will be without five key players: Callum Wilson (pectoral), Nick Pope (shoulder), Joelinton, Matt Targett (both thigh), and Sandro Tonali (suspended), all of whom are unavailable for selection.

Sven Botman was rested during the midweek game as he is still recovering to his peak form after a knee injury earlier this season. However, the Dutchman is now in contention to return on Saturday.

Wolves team news

For Wolves, Matheus Cunha continues to be sidelined with a hamstring injury. Hwang Hee-chan's availability for Saturday's match is in doubt due to a hamstring tweak suffered in the win over Brighton.

Although Mario Lemina and Joao Gomes faced minor fitness concerns towards the end of the midweek game, both midfielders have been deemed fit to play against Newcastle and may retain their spots in the starting lineup.

