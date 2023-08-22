Newcastle sign Lewis Hall on loan from Chelsea with obligation to buy for £28m as teenage left-back embraces Champions League opportunity

Soham Mukherjee
Lewis HallGetty Images
Newcastle UnitedChelseaL. HallPremier LeagueTransfers

Newcastle United have signed Lewis Hall from Chelsea on a loan deal with an obligation to buy at the end of the season for £28 million ($36m).

  • Hall joins Newcastle
  • Will play in the Champions League
  • Magpies could pay £35m including add-ons

WHAT HAPPENED? The 18-year-old has completed his move to St. James Park on an initial loan deal, but he will join the club outright for £28m ($35.79m) plus £7m ($8.95m) in performance-related add-ons next summer. Hall's contract will also have a sell-on clause which will see Chelsea receive a sizeable fee if Newcastle sell the player in the future. The teenager is a Newcastle fan from his childhood and will wear the No. 2 shirt at his new club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea are well covered in the left-back position as they have Ben Chilwell, Marc Cucurella, Ian Maatsen, Zak Sturge and Ishe Samuels-Smith in their ranks. Hence, the transfer of Hall is unlikely to hurt them but will definitely help in balancing their books after spending close to £900m ($1.14bn) in just over a year.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "I’m very proud. Me and my family are Newcastle fans, and for me and my brother growing up, it was drilled into us that we were Newcastle. It's a big club and I can't wait to get started," Hall stated after signing for Newcastle.

Article continues below

He added on the Magpies' emergence as a major Premier League force under Eddie Howe and the prospect of playing in the Champions League: "It's very exciting. When you look back on last season and the way the team performed – not just the results, but the performances the team were putting in – it was amazing. There's so many talented players and we've got the Champions League now as well so there's many different competitions that I know the team will be wanting to do well in, and hopefully get a trophy or two as well."

IN ONE PHOTO:

Next matches

WHAT NEXT? Hall will look to hit the ground running and feature against Liverpool in a Premier League fixture on August 27.

Who will win the Premier League title this season?

25331 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the Premier League title this season?

  • 46%Manchester City
  • 17%Arsenal
  • 12%Manchester United
  • 11%Liverpool
  • 7%Chelsea
  • 6%Other
25331 Votes

Editors' Picks