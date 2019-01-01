'New Zlatan' Isak leaves Dortmund for Real Sociedad in €10m deal

The Sweden international forward moves to Spain after lighting up the Eredivisie during a loan spell with Willem II in 2018-19

Alexander Isak has completed a €10 million (£8.9m/$11.3m) move from to as he heads to following a rampant loan spell with Willem II.

Isak was unveiled by the Spanish club on Wednesday as he signed a five-year deal that will keep him with the club through till June 2024.

The 19-year-old international departs Dortmund after three seasons having made just 13 appearances for the club before heading to the Eredivisie on loan this past January.

"I am very happy to be here, it has been a very good year and finishing it by signing for Real is very good for me," Isak said.

"I really want to start, I've heard a lot about the club, I know it's a young team. I thank you for believing in me and I hope that together we can achieve the objectives.

"I am a player who likes to have the ball, with good technique and who works hard for the team. I think I can help by scoring goals and I hope we do well."