How to watch today's New Zealand vs France Summer Olympics game: Live stream, TV channel & start time

How to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics match between New Zealand U23 and France U23, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hosts France eye a spot in the knockouts at the 2024 Olympics when they take on New Zealand at Orange Velodrome on Tuesday.

It's looking good for the Thierry Henry-led side after wins against the United States and Guinea, while OlyWhites seek a win to boost their chances of making it out of the group stage.

Darren Bazeley's side defeated Guinea 2-1 in their opening game, but suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the US.

New Zealand U23 vs France U23 kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm BST Venue: Orange Velodrome

The 2024 Summer Olympics match between New Zealand U23 and France U23 will be played at Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France.

It will kick off at 6 pm BST on Tuesday, July 30, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch New Zealand U23 vs France U23 online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the 2024 Summer Olympics match between New Zealand U23 and France U23 will be available to watch and stream online live through Eurosport 5 and Discovery+.

Team news & squads

New Zealand U23 team news

Bazeley is not troubled by any injuries or suspensions heading into the final group game.

Jesse Randall may be promoted to the XI, alongside Lachlan Bayliss and Ben Waine in attack.

New Zealand U23 possible XI: Paulsen; Bindon, Surman, Boxall, Sutton; Bell, Garbett, Singh; Randall, Bayliss, Waine.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sims, Paulsen Defenders: Boxall, Sutton, Bindon, Surman, Kelly-Heald, Sheridan, Hughes Midfielders: Bell, Garbett, Old, Singh, Conchie, Bayliss Forwards: Waine, Randall, Herdman, Van Hattum, Gillion

France U23 team news

Bayern Munich's Michael Olise should accompany Jean-Philippe Mateta and captain Alexandre Lacazette upfront, while Enzo Millot could reclaim his place from Maghnes Akhliouche in midfield.

Loic Bade and Castello Lukeba will continue at the heart of defense.

France U23 possible XI: Restes; Sildillia, Bade, Lukeba, Truffert; Millot, Kone, Chotard; Olise, Mateta, Lacazette.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nkambadio, Restes Defenders: Lukeba, Truffert, Sildillia, Magassa, Locko, Bade Midfielders: Doue, Millot, Chotard, Kone, Akliouche Forwards: Olise, Kalimuendo, Lacazette, Mateta, Cherki

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time New Zealand U23 and France U23 face each other across all competitions.

