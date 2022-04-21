New Man Utd manager Ten Hag makes promise to Ajax fans despite accepting top job at Old Trafford

Erik ten Hag has been confirmed as the next manager of Manchester United, on a deal which will start in the summer and run through to 2025, but he has unfinished business at Ajax to attend to before making his way to Old Trafford.

The Dutch tactician has told the Red Devils’ official website of his short and long-term ambition, with a promise made to those he is leaving behind in the Netherlands: “It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead. I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve.

“It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United.”

