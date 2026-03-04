Goal.com
EA Sports FC 26 ICONS
Ryan Kelly

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Alex Morgan & all the new ICONS on EA Sports FC 26

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Alex Morgan, Francesco Totti and more lead the new batch.

One of the most fun things about the EA Sports FC franchise is the fact that we are able to imagine what it would be like if ICONS from the past played alongside or against heroes of today.

Some of the biggest and best players in the history of the game have been given the treatment, from Diego Maradona and Pele, to more recent stars such as Zinedine Zidane and David Beckham.

So, who are the new ICONS in EA Sports FC 26? GOAL brings you everything you need to know, including their ratings.

EA Sports FC 26 ICONS

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the highest-rated new ICON in EA Sports FC 26, with a Champion rating of 92. The former Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Ajax legend's debut rating is 86, which is also at the higher end of the spectrum. 

United States women's national team legend Alex Morgan, meanwhile, is the highest-rated women's game ICON, with a Champion rating of 91.

ICONPositionDebut ratingChampion rating
Alex MorganST8691
Zlatan IbrahimovicST8692
MarceloLB8589
Andres IniestaCM8692
Caroline SegerCM8690
Francesco TottiST8589
Toni KroosCM8690
Oliver KahnGK8691
Giorgio ChielliniCB8589
Cha Bum-kunST8588
SissiCAM8588
Steffi JonesCB8589

There are a number of newly retired players among the ICONS for EA Sports FC 26, including Real Madrid's trophy-laden duo Toni Kroos and Marcelo, alongside Barcelona hero Andres Iniesta, as well as Italy's Euro 2020-winning captain Giorgio Chiellini.

Bayern Munich and Germany's iconic goalkeeper Oliver Kahn is also a notable inclusion, while Brazil women's legend Sissi, who shone for the Selecao back in 1999, is also among the ICONS.

