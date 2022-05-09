'Sometimes it just doesn't work out, Jesse!' - Neville criticises Lingard over Man Utd send-off complaints

Gary Neville says there was no reason Jesse Lingard "deserved" an Old Trafford send-off after the Manchester United playmaker failed to appear in the club's final home game of the season against Brentford.

It has been another frustrating season for Lingard, who was unable to follow last term's loan move to West Ham with increased minutes under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick, as Man Utd have delivered a woefully subpar season ahead of Erik ten Hag's arrival this summer.

His absence last week stoked ire from the player's family, and came after reported second-hand comments to Paul Scholes suggesting the dressing room was a "disaster" - but now Neville has refuted the idea that Lingard was owed a farewell match.

What has Neville said about Lingard's no-show?

"There was a lot of nonsense spoken about Lingard," Neville said on The Gary Neville Podcast. "He's been at the club a long time and done a good job.

"I've seen Bryan Robson and Steve Bruce not play in their last games for the club and not get a send-off in cup finals. They were both great captains and one of them probably is the greatest captain Manchester United have ever had.

"They didn't get the send-off they wanted so I'm not sure why Lingard deserved it. I was thrown away in West Brom in a toilet - sometimes it just doesn't work out, Jesse!"

What has Neville said about Man Utd's season?

The former Red Devils star has been among their harshest critics in a campaign that has seen the behind-the-scenes rot at Old Trafford bubble to the surface compared to their big six rivals - and he admits he cannot wait for it to end.

Article continues below

"It's been a shocking few months," he added. "I can't wait for the season to end and to stop talking about them. I can't watch them because it doesn't represent anything that a football club should be, let alone Manchester United.

"The players are only damaging themselves to a point where the fans won't forget. They were singing 'you're not fit to wear the shirt" - I have never, ever, heard Man Utd fans resort to that chant. It's been a disgrace for a couple of months. It's embarrassing. Ten Hag has got a massive job to do."

Further reading