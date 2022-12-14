'It's never easy' - France boss Deschamps targeting back-to-back World Cup triumphs after coming through Morocco semi-final test

Didier Deschamps insists it's been no easy task for France as they booked their spot in their second successive World Cup final by beating Morocco.

Holders France reach final

Beat Morocco 2-0 in last four

Deschamps mindful of challenge

WHAT HAPPENED? Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani ensured defending champions France booked a date with Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final, seeing off Morocco in a 2-0 semi-final victory. Head coach Didier Deschamps spoke after the match and revealed his emotions as the tournament reaches its climax.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to reporters after the win, Deschamps explained: "There is emotion, pride. It was still a significant step. There will be one last. We've been together with the players for a month, it's never easy, but it's been a joy so far."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Victory against the Atlas Lions means France have become the first side since Brazil in 2002 to reach back-to-back World Cup finals. Morocco put up a valiant effort, though, and drop into the third-place playoff following an exceptional tournament. Deschamps now also has the chance to become the only person in World Cup history to lift the trophy as a player once, and crucially as a manager twice.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? The one thing stood between Les Bleus and back-to-back World Cup crowns is Lionel Scaloni's Argentina, who decimated Croatia in their semi-final and are powered by Lionel Messi, who is in search of his first World Cup in what is his final tournament.