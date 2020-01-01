‘Neuer is Bayern Munich’s No.1 despite Nubel deal’ – Kahn keeping faith with World Cup winner

The legendary goalkeeper says no change will be made between the sticks in 2020-21 despite the Bundesliga giants acquiring another top talent

Manuel Neuer has been assured by Oliver Kahn that he will remain ’s No.1 next season despite the arrival of highly-rated Alexander Nubel at the Allianz Arena.

The talented 23-year-old goalkeeper agreed pre-contract terms with the German champions in January.

Nubel’s move from has now been completed, with a five-year contract penned in the process.

With 53 senior appearances to his name, the talented shot-stopper is being tipped for a bright future.

He is, however, going to have to make do with back-up duty in 2020-21, with Kahn – who is now a member of Bayern’s board – pointing out that they will keep their faith in World Cup winner Neuer for the foreseeable future.

The legendary former keeper told the ’s official website: “I've spoken to Alexander Nubel a bit.

“It's a very big step to join Bayern, I experienced that as a player.

“At first, it's all about acclimatising, settling in here and getting to know your team-mates and the coaching team, and then you have to try to gain a foothold - but it's a gradual thing.

“He said himself that this is a mid-term challenge for him. That means he accepts that it might take him a year or two to take over from Manuel Neuer, who is absolutely the No.1 at the moment.

“Last season, you could see how his numerous important saves contributed to us winning the Bundesliga for the eighth time in a row.”

Neuer had seen a move away from Bavaria mooted on the back of a deal being put in place for Nubel.

He has, however, brought that speculation to a close by signing fresh terms through to the summer of 2023.

There is clearly no desire on the part of the iconic 34-year-old to step aside just yet, with Neuer having been a model of consistency throughout his time at Bayern.

Throughout nine memorable years, he has taken in 383 appearances while playing a leading role in 20 trophy triumphs – including eight Bundesliga title wins and the collection of a crown in 2013.

Hansi Flick has already stated that he intends to place further trust in Neuer heading forward, with the Bayern boss having said: “Manuel Neuer is clearly our No.1 and nothing will change in the coming season. Alexander Nubel knows that.”

The curtain is yet to come down on Bayern’s efforts in 2019-20, with the plan being for them to complement another domestic crown with a long-awaited Champions League win in August.