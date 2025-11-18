Where to watch today's Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The Minnesota Timberwolves (3-3) square off with the struggling Brooklyn Nets (0-6) on Monday night at Barclays Center.

Minnesota has had an up-and-down start to the season but seems to be finding its stride after cruising past the Hornets 122-105 on Saturday. The Timberwolves looked sharp on both ends of the floor and will be aiming to carry that momentum into Brooklyn.

The Nets, on the other hand, are still searching for their first win of the campaign. It’s been a rough ride through six games, and things didn’t get any easier last night as they were overwhelmed by the 76ers in a lopsided 129-105 home loss. Brooklyn will be desperate to stop the bleeding and avoid slipping to 0-7 when they take the court against Minnesota.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game, plus plenty more.

Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Date and tip-off time

The Nets will face off against the Timberwolves in an exciting NBA game on Monday, November 3, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Date Monday, November 3, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue Barclays Center Location Brooklyn, New York

How to watch Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Brooklyn Nets and the Timberwolves live on Peacock, FDSN NO, TSN, Fubo (in-market).

Brooklyn Nets team news

Cam Thomas led the Nets with 29 points on 9-of-19 shooting, while Nic Claxton contributed 19 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Michael Porter Jr. also turned in a big effort with 17 points and 17 rebounds.

Brooklyn, however, struggled to find their shooting touch, hitting only 43% from the field and a dismal 7-of-38 from deep. Their offense sputtered in the second quarter, managing just 18 points to fall behind by double digits at halftime. Things only got worse in the final frame as the Nets were torched for 39 points, sealing another tough loss at home.

Minnesota Timberwolves team news

On the other side, Julius Randle paced the Timberwolves with 30 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, while Donte DiVincenzo and Naz Reid chipped in 18 points apiece. Rudy Gobert added a strong double-double, finishing with 14 points, 15 boards, and five assists.

Minnesota couldn’t find much rhythm early and went into halftime trailing, but they came alive after the break. The Wolves caught fire offensively, outscoring Charlotte 72-49 in the second half to pull away for a convincing road win. As a unit, they shot an impressive 54% from the floor and connected on 17 of 36 from beyond the arc. Star guard Anthony Edwards missed the contest due to injury and is expected to remain sidelined for at least another week and a half.

Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 04/12/25 NBA Minnesota Timberwolves Brooklyn Nets 117 - 91 04/04/25 NBA Brooklyn Nets Minnesota Timberwolves 90 - 105 02/25/24 NBA Minnesota Timberwolves Brooklyn Nets 101 - 86 01/26/24 NBA Brooklyn Nets Minnesota Timberwolves 94 - 96 04/05/23 NBA Brooklyn Nets Minnesota Timberwolves 102 - 107

